This mood-boosting trend is taking over summer.

There’s something about slipping into a bright, bold outfit that just hits different.
Maybe it’s the colour, maybe it’s the hefty dose of confidence – but whatever it is, I’m leaning all the way in this season.
Punchy pinks, zesty oranges, electric blues and playful prints that refuse to be ignored are having their moment, and it’s definitely sparking joy. It’s dopamine dressing at its finest!
While chic neutrals and “quiet luxury” will always have their place, dipping into the maximalist trend feels like a breath of fresh air – fun, expressive and the perfect match for those high summer vibes.
If you’re new to bold brights, start with one hero piece – a vibrant dress or printed top – and keep everything else neutral for balance.
And when you’re ready to go bigger? (Because trust me, standing out gets addictive!) Try colour blocking with stacked brights, or mix your patterns in the same colour family for a seriously bold look.
Happy shopping!
01
H&M top
$49.99 from H&M
Citrusy orange is the perfect shade to celebrate the sunshine. Grab an Aperol spritz to match!
02
Petal & Pup dress
$109 from Petal & Pup
Florals will never go out of style, and this colour palette suits the warm weather beautifully.
03
Motto pants
$89.95 from Motto
Paired with a white tank and a kitten heel? These pants have Saturday arvo spritzes with the girls sorted.
04
Zara kimono
$69.95 from Zara
Candy pink pairs beautifully with emerald green, vibrant cobalt, fire-engine red, sunflower yellow… So go wild!
05
Cider pants
$49 from Cider
Wide-leg pants are a winner day or night. Dress them down with a tank and sandals, or add some jewellery and heels for a night out.
06
City Chic skirt
$119.95 from The Iconic
Want a way to wear bold patterns at work? Pair this demure skirt with a tucked button-down shirt for an office-ready ‘fit.
07
Motto top
$89.95 from Motto
Red is an instant winner, and works beautifully with denim, white or neutrals.
08
Big W dress
$35 from Big W
Pink and red? Ten out of 10, no notes.
09
H&M shirt
$44.99 from H&M
Emerald green is a fresh hue for summer. Better yet, this top has matching pants (and we love a matching set!)
10
Zara knit
$39.95 from Zara
Prefer blocked green? This cropped knit is perfection. Pair with a floaty white maxi skirt or denim shorts.