This mood-boosting trend is taking over summer.

There’s something about slipping into a bright, bold outfit that just hits different.

Maybe it’s the colour, maybe it’s the hefty dose of confidence – but whatever it is, I’m leaning all the way in this season.

Punchy pinks, zesty oranges, electric blues and playful prints that refuse to be ignored are having their moment, and it’s definitely sparking joy. It’s dopamine dressing at its finest!

While chic neutrals and “quiet luxury” will always have their place, dipping into the maximalist trend feels like a breath of fresh air – fun, expressive and the perfect match for those high summer vibes.

If you’re new to bold brights, start with one hero piece – a vibrant dress or printed top – and keep everything else neutral for balance.

And when you’re ready to go bigger? (Because trust me, standing out gets addictive!) Try colour blocking with stacked brights, or mix your patterns in the same colour family for a seriously bold look.

Photo: H&M 01 H&M top $49.99 from H&M Citrusy orange is the perfect shade to celebrate the sunshine. Grab an Aperol spritz to match! Shop Now

Photo: Petal & Pup 02 Petal & Pup dress $109 from Petal & Pup Florals will never go out of style, and this colour palette suits the warm weather beautifully. Shop Now

Photo: Motto 03 Motto pants $89.95 from Motto Paired with a white tank and a kitten heel? These pants have Saturday arvo spritzes with the girls sorted. Shop Now

Photo: Zara 04 Zara kimono $69.95 from Zara Candy pink pairs beautifully with emerald green, vibrant cobalt, fire-engine red, sunflower yellow… So go wild! Shop Now

Photo: Cider 05 Cider pants $49 from Cider Wide-leg pants are a winner day or night. Dress them down with a tank and sandals, or add some jewellery and heels for a night out. Shop Now

Photo: City Chic 06 City Chic skirt $119.95 from The Iconic Want a way to wear bold patterns at work? Pair this demure skirt with a tucked button-down shirt for an office-ready ‘fit. Shop Now

Photo: Motto 07 Motto top $89.95 from Motto Red is an instant winner, and works beautifully with denim, white or neutrals. Shop Now

Photo: Big W 08 Big W dress $35 from Big W Pink and red? Ten out of 10, no notes. Shop Now

Photo: H&M 09 H&M shirt $44.99 from H&M Emerald green is a fresh hue for summer. Better yet, this top has matching pants (and we love a matching set!) Shop Now

Photo: Zara 10 Zara knit $39.95 from Zara Prefer blocked green? This cropped knit is perfection. Pair with a floaty white maxi skirt or denim shorts. Shop Now

