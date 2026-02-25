Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Lifestyle

This mood-boosting trend is taking over summer.

It’s official: maximalism is back!
Brand logo of Take 5
Profile picture of Alix Nicholson Senior Lifestyle Content Producer
Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

There’s something about slipping into a bright, bold outfit that just hits different.

Advertisement

Maybe it’s the colour, maybe it’s the hefty dose of confidence – but whatever it is, I’m leaning all the way in this season.

Punchy pinks, zesty oranges, electric blues and playful prints that refuse to be ignored are having their moment, and it’s definitely sparking joy. It’s dopamine dressing at its finest!

While chic neutrals and “quiet luxury” will always have their place, dipping into the maximalist trend feels like a breath of fresh air – fun, expressive and the perfect match for those high summer vibes.

If you’re new to bold brights, start with one hero piece – a vibrant dress or printed top – and keep everything else neutral for balance.

Advertisement

And when you’re ready to go bigger? (Because trust me, standing out gets addictive!) Try colour blocking with stacked brights, or mix your patterns in the same colour family for a seriously bold look.

Happy shopping!

Photo: H&M

01

H&M top

$49.99 from H&M

Citrusy orange is the perfect shade to celebrate the sunshine. Grab an Aperol spritz to match!

Shop Now
Photo: Petal & Pup

02

Petal & Pup dress

$109 from Petal & Pup

Florals will never go out of style, and this colour palette suits the warm weather beautifully.

Shop Now
Advertisement
Photo: Motto

03

Motto pants

$89.95 from Motto

Paired with a white tank and a kitten heel? These pants have Saturday arvo spritzes with the girls sorted.

Shop Now
Photo: Zara

04

Zara kimono

$69.95 from Zara

Candy pink pairs beautifully with emerald green, vibrant cobalt, fire-engine red, sunflower yellow… So go wild!

Shop Now
Photo: Cider

05

Cider pants

$49 from Cider

Wide-leg pants are a winner day or night. Dress them down with a tank and sandals, or add some jewellery and heels for a night out.

Shop Now
Photo: City Chic

06

City Chic skirt

$119.95 from The Iconic

Want a way to wear bold patterns at work? Pair this demure skirt with a tucked button-down shirt for an office-ready ‘fit.

Shop Now
Advertisement
Photo: Motto

07

Motto top

$89.95 from Motto

Red is an instant winner, and works beautifully with denim, white or neutrals.

Shop Now
Photo: Big W

08

Big W dress

$35 from Big W

Pink and red? Ten out of 10, no notes.

Shop Now
Photo: H&M

09

H&M shirt

$44.99 from H&M

Emerald green is a fresh hue for summer. Better yet, this top has matching pants (and we love a matching set!)

Shop Now
Photo: Zara

10

Zara knit

$39.95 from Zara

Prefer blocked green? This cropped knit is perfection. Pair with a floaty white maxi skirt or denim shorts.

Shop Now
Advertisement
Profile picture of Alix Nicholson
Senior Lifestyle Content Producer Alix Nicholson Senior Lifestyle Content Producer

Alix is the Senior Lifestyle Content Producer for Take 5 & That's Life. Budget beauty and fashion buys are her love language — the only thing she adores more is sharing her fab finds (because we don't gate-keep here!). Previously, Alix has worked at Who, OK!, Cosmopolitan, Mamamia, and a whole bunch more Australian titles. When she's not digging up affordable style finds and beauty bargains, she's obsessed with travelling and hanging out with her dog.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement