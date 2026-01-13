These matching sets take the guesswork out of summer dressing.

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

I have to confess, I’m a sucker for a matching set.

And I’m not fussy. I’m talking any two piece set – pants and top, boob tube and skirt, shirt and shorts…

If it’s a matchy set, I’m all in.

Why do I love a matching set so? It’s a simple mathematical formula, my friends:

Convenience + Versatility = Wardrobe Perfection.

See, if you’ve got yourself a matching set, you never have to wonder which top to wear with those pants, or whether the skirt will go with anything else in your wardrobe. Every item has a built-in buddy, and for those don’t-have-the-energy-to-think mornings (AKA every morning), a ready-to-roll outfit that looks curated and intentional with zero effort is ~king~.

And of course, if you’ve got yourself a matching set, you have, in fact, for more than one bangin’ outfit. At the very least you have three: top + bottom; top + a different bottom; bottom + a different top. Three for the price of one? You can’t argue with that girl maths.

I’ve gone ahead and done you a solid (partly because it’s my job but mostly because I think you’re cute) – I’ve found some of the best matching sets around and gathered them together below. So all you need to do is pick your favourite and add to cart.

Happy shopping!

Photo: Big W 01 Big W Top & Shorts From $15 from Big W Perfect for beach days, I’d be wearing this shirt open over my one-piece cossie with the shorts thrown over top. And with the whole set coming in at $35, why wouldn’t you? Shop shirt Shop shorts

Photo: Petal & Pup 02 Petal & Pup Set $85 from Petal & Pup Ob. Sessed. This dreamy set is perfect for sipping spciy margs as the sun goes down – and when autumn hits, pair the top with jeans and a cute cardi. Shop now

Photo: H&M 03 H&M Top & Skirt From $69.99 from H&M This set steps up the glam worn together, but you could just as easily wear the top with jeans or a denim skirt, and the skirt with an oversized white tee, to loosen the vibes. Shop top Shop skirt

Photo: Best & Less 04 Best & Less Top & Skirt From $25 from Best & Less Both of these pieces are totally wearable as separates, and the set is just 60 bucks all up. I’d be wearing the top with denim shorts out and about during the day, and teaming the skirt with a simple tank and pretty sandals for cheeky Sunday arvo spritzes. Shop top Shop skirt

Photo: Sportsgirl 05 Sportsgirl Top & Pants From $69.95 from Sportsgirl If you like a busy print, you’re my kinda people. It probably goes without saying that either of these pieces would team just as well with a solid white top/bottom when you want to change it up and tone down the drama. Shop top Shop pants

Photo: Petal & Pup 06 Petal & Pup Set $89 from Petal & Pup Made for beach days and brunches by the sea, what I love about this set is the long sleeve. Perfect for when the breeze picks up at night and you’re still finishing your bevvies as the sun goes down. Shop now

Photo: Best & Less 07 Best & Less Waistcoat & Shorts $25 each from Best & Less It’s giving summers in the office… Okay, maybe not everyone can wear shorts to work. But the waistcoat elevates any outfit, and you can whip out the shorts on weekends. Shop waistcoat Shop shorts

Photo: Sussan 08 Sussan Linen Shirt & Pants From $89.95 from Sussan Okay but I’m obsessed with this maritime print – and in a linen fabric? Yes, please. The navy is chic and sophisticated, but the pattern of seashells, anchors and starfish are pure whimsy. Shop shirt Shop pants

Photo: H&M 09 H&M Shirt & Shorts From $34.99 from H&M This is literally a tropical holiday in matching set form, and I won’t hear otherwise. Wear the shorts with a classic white tank and tan sandals while you stroll the markets, then swap the top out for the matching shirt, add gold statement earrings, and you’re ready for a night out. Shop shirt Shop shorts Photo: Petal & Pup 10 Petal & Pup Set $109 from Petal & Pup If you’re worried the shorts-and-shirt sets feel a bit casual, this two-piece set proves the trend can be oh-so classy. It’s resort-wear at its finest, folks. Shop Now

Photo: Sussan 11 Sussan Lace Shirt & Shorts From $59.95 from Sussan The sheer trend is here to stay in 2026, and no, you don’t have to show off your, er, bits, to get involved. This pretty pastel pink matching set dips in without giving too much away. Shop shirt Shop shorts

Photo: Petal & Pup 12 Petal & Pup Set $109 from Petal & Pup This cream matchy set is sophisticated, elegant and the perfect set for a night out with the girls. Either piece can be dressed up for dressed down, but with a pair of heels and some gold jewellery, this two-piece is perfect as is. Shop Now

