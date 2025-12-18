I’m a beauty editor and I’ve found a $12 dupe for a viral $300 perfume.

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

I don’t know about you, but I love to find a new signature perfume for every season.

Winter obviously calls for rich, heady scents. But when summer rolls around, I like to slip into something fresher, lighter; a spritz that sings of lazy days, salty air and melting citrus.

From breezy florals to juicy fruits and fresh coastal notes, I’ve found some deliciously carefree fragrances for the warmer days – including a very convincing $12 dupe of Le Labo Santal 33 (which goes for $295, ouch!) – and I’m crushing hard.

Whether you’re lounging on the beach, or laughing with friends over a cheeky marg, these are the scents that’ll have you smelling fine all season.

Photo: Àerre 01 Àerre Riviera Mornings Eau de Parfum 50ml $35 from Àerre Crisp linen, coastal air, and an Aperol spritz before noon. Apple and lemon make it bright and juicy, while jasmine and vetiver keep things sophisticated. Cedar and amber linger softly, like sunlight on skin. It’s effortless, chic, and will send you to the French Riviera with one spritz. Shop Now

Photo: Go-To 02 Go-To Into The Garden Perfume Oil $45 from Go-To If a cottage garden bursting with flowers is your vibe, this is the one for you. (The name kind of gives it away, right?!) Fresh, floral, and a little bit flirty, one pump of this is like slipping into a sundress and wandering barefoot through wildflowers. With lemon, honey, and creamy gardenia, it’s sweet but grounded by sandalwood and musk. Basically: summer in a roll-on. Shop Now

Photo: GEM 03 GEM Santal Body and Hair Mist $12 from Priceline When you want to smell like a dream for less than 20 bucks, this is the bottle to reach for. Gem’s Santal spritz is an affordable fragrance that smells way more expensive (ahem, Le Labo Santal 33 dupe) – creamy sandalwood meets a whisper of spice, for a minimalist, sensual, and low-effort sexy vibe. Shop Now

Photo: Phlur 04 PHLUR Beach Skin Hair and Body Mist $43 from Mecca If sunshine had a signature scent, this would be it. With hits of salt, pink pepper and coconut milk, this right here is golden-hour in a bottle. It’s breezy and sun-kissed, with bergamot and salted tiare flower giving major “just stepped off the sand” energy. Vanilla and musk round out the base to give it that smooth, clean-girl vibe. Shop Now

Photo: Marc Jacobs 05 Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild Eau de Parfum Pen $39.99 from David Jones Love the OG Daisy? Meet her (new) older sister. She’s a little bolder, a little sexier, a little more grown-up, but still impossibly pretty. Banana blossom and jasmine smell like tropical sunshine, while a macadamia heart, and vetiver and sandalwood base keep it smooth and grounded. It’s beachy but not basic – like a late-night summer kiss.. Shop Now

