All the essentials you need for the hot days ahead

As the temperature rises there are a few non-negotiables we all need to keep our cool through an Australian summer. The must-have items you’ll need to keep chilled over the holidays and beyond.
And we know it’s going to be a hot one. There are parties to go to, BBQs to plan, picnics to host and beach days to be enjoyed – and after years of lockdowns, this summer is set to sizzle.
We’re getting hot just thinking about it! But, let’s chill for a minute.
We’ve got you covered with everything you need to see you through summer and our guide has it all for the hot summer days ahead.
From an inflatable pool that’s made just for adults to the must-have iced coffee maker that’ll impress your guests, read on for 10 innovative and inspiring ideas to keep you cool this summer.
Sunbeam Iced Coffee Machine
$99.95 at Sunbeam
Sunbeam has summer covered with its innovative iced coffee maker. There’s nothing we love more than an iced coffee on a hot day, and this simple to use machine brings café vibes to your homemade icy brew in under four minutes.
It delivers flavourful iced coffee in three easy steps through filling with water, scooping in coffee and quickly cooling concentrated hot brewed coffee over ice for great tasting iced coffee. Every. Single. Time.
Want to level up your brew? Check out the #coffeerecipes hashtag on TikTok or try these iced coffee machine recipes.
Whether you are picnicking or spending a day on the sand, a beach umbrella is essential to keep you sheltered, shaded and protect you from the sun.
This animal print number in a warm, golden tone is stylish and the UPF50+ fabric will keep you protected.
Pool Buoy Lucky Lorenzo Pool
$125 (usually $149) at Pool Buoy
Cool off in a blow up pool that’s made for adults and summer parties! This patterned inflatable pool is pure sunshine.
They are designed for all ages and because they’re made from non-toxic, heavyweight vinyl that’s BPA, phthalate and lead-free, they’re also environmentally friendly.
Whether you’re heading to the beach or the park or a picnic, you’ll need an ice cold beverage.
This cooler bag will keep your drinks and snacks chilled, while its vintage yellow striped fabric and leather handles gives it a chic vintage look.
Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandals
$79.99 (usually $100) at BCF
There’s a reason why these sell out each summer. They’re the perfect beach/pool/picnic sandal, at a decent price point. They’re also super comfy, moulded and extremely light, and they are 100% waterproof.
Plus, they’re not just for summer. Add a pair of socks and keep on wearing right through into next season. We love.
Beat the heat wherever the day takes you with the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Misting Portable Fan – the ultimate hot-day essential. This ultra-portable fan delivers powerful airflow with refreshing evaporative misting to cool you down in seconds, indoors or outdoors.
With corded or cordless use, up to 12 hours of runtime, and an easy carry handle, it’s perfect for hot days at home or on the go.
Set this juicy 500ml bottle on your bathroom vanity and start slathering it on immediately. It’s a supersized bottle of the brand’s best-selling Extreme Screen.
Expect glowy, hydrated, SPF protected skin and a subtle scent that screams holidays.
Whether you are sober-curious or the designated driver, this is easily the best tasting non-alcoholic beer we’ve tried.
Perfect for quenching a thirst on a hot summer’s day.
Icy cold skincare is the ultimate pick-me-up for sun-touched skin.
Keep this hydrating face spray chilled in the fridge if you like it extra cold, then spray on to parched skin for added refreshment even on the hottest days.
Contour Cube
$34.95 at Contour Cube
Our favourite way to de-puff, calm and cool skin in summer (and beyond!) – get the TikTok famous Contour Cube on your wish list.
It’s a game-changing Aussie invented product that seems so simple we wish we’d thought of it. Work it along your forehead and along your jawline for a touch of contouring.