5 genius tips for throwing the ultimate summer soiree

With the weather (finally!) starting to warm up, it’s time to get ready for summer party season. And nothing says ‘summer party’ like a spectacular garden soiree…

Whether it’s a barbecue by the pool, a long lazy lunch on the deck, or an alfresco candle-lit dinner on the lawn, throwing the ultimate summer soiree is a fun way to catch-up and let loose – kids included!

Here’s how to throw a fabulous backyard bash.

PLAN YOUR OUTDOOR SPACE IN ADVANCE

Don’t wait until the morning of your party to dig out those stubborn garden weeds. Work backwards and schedule in time to tackle the larger-scale jobs during the month leading-up.

Achieving an effective outdoor entertaining space means giving it the same amount of attention you would for an indoor party area. List the tasks that need to be taken care of (mowing the lawns, scrubbing the deck) and ensure your base work is completed a week before guests are due to arrive to avoid any party-day meltdowns.

WORK WITH THE WEATHER

While everyone loves summer, the heat can make or break of an outdoor party. No one wants to end up in a sweat-soaked party dress or burnt by sundown. Eliminate weather issues by prepping your area for rain, hail or shine.

PREP YOUR TABLE

Whether it’s a four-course meal or simply a fancy take on a cheese and wine night, nailing an Instagram-worthy spread will give your soiree an elegant finish.

You don’t need to spend a fortune on your layout. Use Pinterest as your inspiration and create your own place cards or menus. If you’re adding flowers to your table, buy direct from the markets and fashion your own arrangements (watch Youtube tutorials to start). Not only will you save money, but it’ll give your entertaining area a personal touch.

SET THE MOOD WITH OUTDOOR LIGHTING

If planning an evening party, acing your outdoor lighting will set the tone for the night. Candles are a great option (especially citronella candles for when the mozzies attack) for adding instant atmosphere. House tealight candles in small lamps on breezy nights to avoid impromptu blackouts, and position them in safe areas around your garden or along your tabletop. If you’re feeling extra creative, fairy lights will help elevate your party’s festive feel.

Lighting can be useful in hiding certain details of your entertaining space. Rehearse your lighting before the party and always make sure pathways and stairs are well lit. Done right, your lighting can make the space magical!

ACE OUTDOOR STYLING

Regardless of whether you’re pro party themes or not, assigning a theme for your party space (just for yourself – no one needs to know) can make planning much easier. Having an aesthetic in mind will help to narrow your decor choices and assist you in your styling approach.

Once numbers are finalised, start thinking about your furniture. If the party is a sit-down affair, organising chairs and a table(s) should be your first priority. A great way to give your outdoor entertaining area a luxe finish is to bring the indoor out. Rugs, mirrors and artworks will make the area feel extra special. Have fun and take a risk; it’ll make for a memorable event.

