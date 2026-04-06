3 super-quick, low-effort makeup trends that actually look good

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I have a confession to make. Yes, I’m a beauty editor – but I don’t often wear a full face of makeup.

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Don’t get me wrong, a full full glam can look fab, and it is fun to go all out for a special occasion or a night out.

But on the reg? Nah, couldn’t be me. Who’s got time for that?!

Even though I try the trends (it’s my job, after all) and I love testing out new products, I keep things relatively low-key for my everyday, go-to face.

Which is exactly why these three autumn makeup trends are getting a big thumbs-up from me.

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They’re simple, straightforward, easy – we love that! – and they don’t require blowing your hard-earned cash on a whole bag full of new beauty products.

Better yet? They give a big beauty payoff for very minimal effort.

Ready to try them out? Let’s go.

Vampy lips, but make them soft-focus

Image: Adobe Stock

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Dark, moody makeup is having a moment again – but this time it’s less gothic, more vamp romantic.

Think deep berry, oxblood and wine-toned lips worn with fresh skin and barely-there eyes. But rather than the usual sharply defined lip, try a 2026 update – a soft-focus, “just bitten” finish.

To get the look, start by gently exfoliating lips, then apply a nourishing balm and blot.

Next, use the pad of your finger to press a small amount of lip colour into the centre of the lips, diffusing it outward for a blurred edge.

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Pro tip: Lightly blot with a tissue, then tap a touch of balm or gloss into the centre for a plush, kiss-soft finish.

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Icy eyes, but keep them subtle

Blue eye makeup is officially back, but not as you remember it.

Rather than electric brights, cool-toned blues are now having their moment, shifting focus to softer, icy hues. Think pale blue shimmer, washed-out denim tones and subtle navy used as a gentle accent, rather than a statement.

Just like with those vampy lips, the most wearable way to try it is with a diffused finish. To achieve the look, softly smudge a blue pencil along the lash line or tap a sheer blue shadow across the lid with your finger for a subtle blurred effect.

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Skip heavy lashes and keep cheeks neutral so the colour pops without looking overdone.

Ghost lashes, but maximum impact

Image: Adobe Stock

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Barely-there lashes are emerging as a quiet beauty statement for 2026 – and I, for one, am so on board, because this has pretty much been my entire daytime eye routine for years.

The idea isn’t necessarily to skip mascara entirely (you can if you want, of course!), but rather to let lashes look natural and almost invisible – hence the name.

To achieve the look, start with a lash curler to open up your peepers, then swipe on a clear lash serum or balm for subtle definition and hold. If you want a little colour or definition, try a brown mascara for a more natural finish.

Pair ghost lashes with fresh skin, softly groomed brows and a touch of cream blush so the face still feels polished.

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