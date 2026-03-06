What nobody tells you about your skin during menopause.

So you’re deep in perimenopause and your skin’s freaking out (ugh!).

Advertisement

You have… questions. Like, Why?

And, What the heck??

And, ~SERIOUSLY???~

Well, I reckon you (and I) deserve answers, so I slid into the inbox of dermal therapist and founder of Fresh Face Skin, Amelia Goff, to get the tea.

Advertisement

And apparently, annoying as those midlife skin changes may be – they’re totally normal. But the good news is, a few simple changes to your routine should get you back on track.

Phew!

“Simplicity and consistency matter more than ever at this time in our lives,” Amelia told me.

“This isn’t a time to strip, over-exfoliate or chase aggressive, fast-acting solutions. It’s a time to deeply support your biology: rebuild the barrier, restore hydration, nourish the cells and keep inflammation low.”

Advertisement

Q: Why is my skin behaving differently during perimenopause, even though I haven’t changed anything in my routine?

“During perimenopause and menopause, hormones begin shifting long before most women realise – and the skin is often the first place those changes show up,” says Amelia.

“Oestrogen naturally declines, which affects almost every function of the skin: hydration, collagen production, oil balance, repair, texture and sensitivity.”

So even if nothing in your routine has changed, your internal environment has.

Advertisement

“Lower oestrogen means your barrier becomes thinner and less able to hold moisture. Cell turnover slows down, so the skin can look dull or uneven. Inflammation may spike more easily, and the skin simply doesn’t ‘bounce back’ the way it used to.”

This isn’t a sign that your routine has failed, she adds. “It’s a sign your skin needs more nourishment, more hydration, and more support both internally and externally to adapt to this new chapter.”

Q: Is it normal for my skin to become more sensitive or reactive during menopause?

Yes – and it’s one of the most common menopause-related changes.

“As supportive oils and natural moisturising factors decline, the skin barrier becomes weaker. This means the skin loses water faster and becomes more vulnerable to heat, weather, stress, skincare products and inflammation,” says Amelia.

Advertisement

But you can absolutely strengthen it again (woohoo!), with a gentle, barrier-focused skincare routine is essential. Stick to:

• A soothing, cream-based cleanser

• Deep hydration with humectants like hyaluronic acid

• Barrier-restoring lipids, ceramides and nourishing oils

• A gentle, plant-based vitamin A alternative to support cell repair without irritation.

“Fresh Face Skin’s Hydrate Renew pack is the perfect place to start, designed to balance, nourish and heal, while being a simple 3-step routine both morning and night.”

Internal support also makes a huge difference, Amelia adds.

Advertisement

“Topical skincare is only half the picture. Internal support, such as omega-3s, antioxidants, minerals, hydration and stress regulation, all play a major role in how the skin feels and functions during this chapter.

“A high-quality, high dose of omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce inflammation, balance oil production and strengthen the barrier from within.

“When your barrier is supported both inside and out, sensitivity improves significantly.”

Q: Why is my skin both dry and acne-prone now?

According to Amelia, this annoying combo is very common. Le sigh.

Advertisement

“As oestrogen declines, androgens have more influence. This can increase oil flow in some areas, while also altering oil quality – often causing breakouts and congestion to form on the chin, jawline and lower face, while the rest of the skin becomes dry, tight or dehydrated due to reduced barrier support.”

The takeaway here? You’re not doing anything wrong – your skin is simply navigating two hormonal directions at once.

The approach here is simplicity and balance, says Amelia.

Advertisement

“Focus first on repairing the barrier and restoring hydration. Dehydrated skin overproduces oil and is lacklustre in its function and healing. Avoid harsh acne-focused, stripping products – they worsen dryness and trigger more congestion.

“Use gentle anti-inflammatory ingredients and a plant-based vitamin A to regulate cell turnover, and support the skin internally with omega-3s to calm inflammation and improve oil quality.

“Once hydration and repair are restored, breakouts naturally become less frequent.”

Q: What actually causes the sudden loss of firmness, and can anything truly reverse it?

Firmness declines as oestrogen drops, says Amelia, because oestrogen is responsible for collagen production, elastin integrity and the skin’s ability to hold water.

Advertisement

“In menopause, collagen production can decrease by up to 30 percent in the first few years. This leads to faster visible ageing, thinner, more fragile skin, loss of elasticity and facial volume, and deeper lines forming more quickly.”

Okay, but an we reverse this completely?

“No,” says Amelia. “And we don’t need to! But we can significantly improve firmness, support collagen production and strengthen the skin.

Externally, gentle vitamin A or plant-based vitamin A alternatives, deep hydration (hyaluronic acid and other humectant ingredients), skin barrier repair (by way of ceramide-rich ingredients and oils , and LED therapy, to boost cellular energy and collagen activity, can all help minimise the appearance of ageing.

Advertisement

Internally, omega-3s can help reduce inflammation and support skin’s elasticity, while a high-quality collagen powder can improve collagen fibre health.

“When the skin is nourished consistently, internally and externally, firmness improves and the complexion becomes far more resilient,” Amelia explains.

The most important thing to remember is that menopause is not the end of vibrant skin.

Advertisement

“It’s simply a new phase that asks for more nourishment, more patience and more care – and with the right support, your skin can stay strong, calm and beautifully radiant at every stage.”

5 of the best skincare products for menopausal skin.

Need to stock up on skincare? These are five products packed with all the good stuff for peri skin.

Photo: Bioderma 01 Bioderma Sensibio AR+ Spray $17.99 from Chemist Warehouse This cooling spritz is what every hot flush needs – truly, genuinely refreshing (and it blitzes the appearance of redness, too). Shop Now

Photo: Fresh Face Skin 02 Fresh Face Skin Soother Cleanser $54.95 from Fresh Face Skin Part of Amelia Goff’s very own line, this cleanser is her personal rec for sensitised, stressed-out, perimenopausal skin. Shop Now

Advertisement

Photo: Daily Skincare 03 Daily Skincare Double Ceramide Miracle Night Cream $29.99 from Priceline Ceramides are an MVP when it comes to barrier repair, and this thick, lush night cream from NZ company Daily Skincare is as juicy and hydrating as they get. Shop Now

Photo: MooGoo 04 MooGoo Bakuchiol Anti-Ageing Active Serum $37.90 from MooGoo Bakuchiol is a natural, plant-derived ingredient that’s often called “nature’s retinol”, as it can help reduce the appearance of fine lines, minus the typical irritation that can come with retinoid use. Shop Now

Photo: Fresh Face Skin 05 Fresh Face Skin Hydration Booster $54.95 from Fresh Face Skin Another powerhouse for hydration (it’s right there in the name!), this moisturiser doubles up on hyaluronic acid – a straight-up dream for reinforcing the skin’s barrier. Shop Now

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.