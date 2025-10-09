How to Ease Period Pain Naturally (No Painkillers Needed!)

If you’re a woman, chances are you’ve experienced menstrual cramps at some stage, which means you also know how debilitating and disruptive they can be.

Recent research has shown that period pain can even be as painful as a mild heart attack! But you don’t always need medication to ease period pain. There are a variety of natural at-home remedies you can try to relieve the discomfort…

1. Turn Up the Temperature With Heat Therapy

Heat helps to relax the uterine muscles, which improves blood flow and relieves cramping. Try holding a hot water bottle or heat pack to your lower abdomen for 15-20 minutes, or take a warm bath with Epsom salts.

2. Sip Some Herbal Tea

The next time you feel a cramp coming on, try sipping some herbal tea. Certain herbal teas, such as ginger, chamomile, peppermint and cinnamon, contain anti-inflammatory and muscle-relaxing properties.

3. Hydrate and Repeat

In case you needed another reason to drink more water, dehydration can actually make cramps worse by causing bloating and muscle tightness. If you really want the good stuff, try drinking warm water with lemon.

4. Try Some Light Exercise and Stretching

Gentle exercise, such as yoga, can help ease menstrual pain. (Adobe Stock)

While it may be tempting to just curl up in a ball on the couch, gentle movement actually helps to boost circulation, reduce muscle stiffness and release endorphins, which are nature’s painkillers. Try walking, yoga or swimming.

5. Press On With Acupressure

Activating certain pressure points in the body can help alleviate menstrual pain by releasing tension, balancing hormones and improving circulation. Using a gentle, circular motion, apply pressure to the inner side of your lower leg, three fingers above the ankle.

6. Relax to Ease Period Pain

Incredibly, stress can actually make menstrual cramps worse! This is because stress increases our cortisol levels, which can lead to hormonal imbalances, which then affects the menstrual cycle. Try practicing meditation or doing some deep breathing exercises to relax.

Period pain can be debilitating and disruptive. (Adobe Stock)

7. Eat Some Anti-Inflammatory Foods

Switching to an anti-inflammatory diet is a great way to naturally reduce pain associated with menstrual cramps. Try to incorporate more fatty fish, berries, turmeric, olive oil and avocados into your diet.

8. Breathe In Essential Oils

Not only do they smell divine, essential oils can also help to improve circulation, relax muscles and reduce pain when massaged into your lower abdomen. Try lavender, clary sage or peppermint oil for best results.

Rather than reaching for the painkillers at the first sign of period pain, give these natural – and effective – remedies a go. You’re bound to find one that works for you to make that time of the month a little more bearable.

