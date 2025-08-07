This 5-minute makeup look is perfect for anyone who’s short on time.

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

With 12 years’ experience as a professional makeup artist, Bonnie-Lee Mooney knows a thing or two about acing a super-speedy beauty routine.

“I’ve worked with everyone from brides and CEOs to busy mums juggling it all,” shares the makeup mastermind.

“And if there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that the right products and a smart routine can completely transform how you feel walking out the door.”

Bonnie – who’s also a hairstylist and founder of MBL Bride, Clae and Make Up by Bonnie Lee (talk about multitalented!) – adds: “You don’t need a full glam kit or an hour in front of the mirror. Just five minutes, the right products, and a little confidence.”

Here, Bonnie shares her foolproof five-minute everyday makeup routine that delivers maximum impact with minimal effort.

1. Start with a skin tint.

“Ditch the heavy foundation in favour of a good skin tint,” explains Bonnie. “These even tone, add glow for a radiant finish, and blend in seconds – no tools required!

“I love tints that contain skin-loving ingredients and SPF for breathable, airbrushed coverage.”

2. Choose a cream blush.

“Cream blush instantly lifts the face and creates a healthy, natural flush. Dab it on your cheeks, lips and even eyelids for a healthy, sun-kissed look,” suggests our makeup expert.

“Try MCoBeauty Baby Face Multi Cream Stick or their Super Glow Blush Drops. Both are a great price and melt into the skin for a natural flush.”

Hot tip: Cream formulations are a great pick for mature skin, which tends to be drier. Powders can sink into fine lines and wrinkles, making their appearance more obvious.

3. Tend to your brows and lashes for instant lift.

“A swipe of brow gel and mascara can wake up your whole face,” says Bonnie.

“e.l.f Brow Lift Gel is a staple in my kit: it’s affordable, effective and holds all day. Pair it with a clear or brown mascara and you’re instantly bright-eyed.”

4. Add a little concealer.

“A touch of concealer under the eyes and on the tip of your nose is the ultimate trick for brightening up a natural look,” Bonnie explains of her go-to makeup routine.

“NARS Creamy Concealer is one of those rare finds that’s easy to use and delivers real impact. Blend it in with your ring finger right up to the temple for a soft, seamless and lifted finish.”

5. Add some gloss and go.

“Finish your makeup with a hydrating gloss or tinted balm. Nude by Nature Moisture Infusion Lip Gloss adds the perfect hint of colour and shine, without the stickiness.”

Your 5-minute makeup kit:

