This 5-minute makeup look is perfect for anyone who’s short on time.

You know what approximately nobody has time for? Lengthy makeup routines. So we spoke to makeup artist Bonnie-Lee Mooney about how to nail a five-minute look and get out the door, fast.
Profile picture of Alix Nicholson Senior Lifestyle Content Producer
With 12 years’ experience as a professional makeup artist, Bonnie-Lee Mooney knows a thing or two about acing a super-speedy beauty routine.

“I’ve worked with everyone from brides and CEOs to busy mums juggling it all,” shares the makeup mastermind.

“And if there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that the right products and a smart routine can completely transform how you feel walking out the door.”

Bonnie – who’s also a hairstylist and founder of MBL Bride, Clae and Make Up by Bonnie Lee (talk about multitalented!) – adds: “You don’t need a full glam kit or an hour in front of the mirror. Just five minutes, the right products, and a little confidence.”

Here, Bonnie shares her foolproof five-minute everyday makeup routine that delivers maximum impact with minimal effort.

1. Start with a skin tint.

“Ditch the heavy foundation in favour of a good skin tint,” explains Bonnie. “These even tone, add glow for a radiant finish, and blend in seconds – no tools required!

“I love tints that contain skin-loving ingredients and SPF for breathable, airbrushed coverage.”

Foundation makeup dripping from a pipette on pink background
Photo: Adobe Stock

2. Choose a cream blush.

“Cream blush instantly lifts the face and creates a healthy, natural flush. Dab it on your cheeks, lips and even eyelids for a healthy, sun-kissed look,” suggests our makeup expert.

“Try MCoBeauty Baby Face Multi Cream Stick or their Super Glow Blush Drops. Both are a great price and melt into the skin for a natural flush.”

Hot tip: Cream formulations are a great pick for mature skin, which tends to be drier. Powders can sink into fine lines and wrinkles, making their appearance more obvious.

3. Tend to your brows and lashes for instant lift.

“A swipe of brow gel and mascara can wake up your whole face,” says Bonnie.

e.l.f Brow Lift Gel is a staple in my kit: it’s affordable, effective and holds all day. Pair it with a clear or brown mascara and you’re instantly bright-eyed.”

makeup artist brushing eyebrows
Photo: Adobe Stock.

4. Add a little concealer.

“A touch of concealer under the eyes and on the tip of your nose is the ultimate trick for brightening up a natural look,” Bonnie explains of her go-to makeup routine.

“NARS Creamy Concealer is one of those rare finds that’s easy to use and delivers real impact. Blend it in with your ring finger right up to the temple for a soft, seamless and lifted finish.”

5. Add some gloss and go.

“Finish your makeup with a hydrating gloss or tinted balm. Nude by Nature Moisture Infusion Lip Gloss adds the perfect hint of colour and shine, without the stickiness.”

Your 5-minute makeup kit:

Naked Sundays makeup: skin tint
Photo: Naked Sunday

01

Naked Sundays Beauty Screen SPF50 Peptide Foundation Tint

$54.95 from Naked Sundays

You may also like Nude By Nature Hydra Serum Tinted Skin Perfector, $18, from Chemist Warehouse.

Shop Now
MCoBeauty Baby Face Multiuse Cream Stick Westman Atelier dupe
Photo: MCoBeauty

02

MCoBeauty Baby Face Multiuse Cream Stick

$24 from Adore Beauty

You may also like OXX Cosmetics Dewy Blush Tinted Blush Stick, $6, from Kmart.

Shop Now
MCoBeauty Super Glow Blush Drops makeup
Photo: MCoBeauty

03

MCoBeauty Super Glow Blush Drops

$32 from Adore Beauty

You may also like: Essence Baby Got Blush Liquid Blush, $5.50, from Kmart.

Shop Now
elf cosmetics brow putty
Photo: e.l.f Cosmetics

04

e.l.f Cosmetics Brow Lift

$14 from Adore Beauty

You may also like: Maybelline Super Lock Brow Glue, $9.49, from Chemist Warehouse.

Shop Now
Photo: Covergirl

05

Covergirl Lashblast Clump Crusher Mascara in Black Brown

$18.99 from Chemist Warehouse

You may also like: MCoBeauty XtendLash Tubing Mascara in Brown, $23.90, from Chemist Warehouse.

Shop Now
NARS concealer tube, makeup
Photo: NARS

05

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer

$56 from Mecca

You may also like: Maybelline Fit Me Natural Coverage Concealer, $9.99, from Chemist Warehouse.

Shop Now
Nude By Nature makeup: lip gloss
Photo: Nude By Nature

06

Nude by Nature Moisture Infusion Lip Gloss

$22.95 from Priceline

You may also like: Lanolips Glossy Balm, $14.95, from Lanolips.

Shop Now
Profile picture of Alix Nicholson
Senior Lifestyle Content Producer Alix Nicholson Senior Lifestyle Content Producer

Alix is the Senior Lifestyle Content Producer for Take 5 & That's Life. Budget beauty and fashion buys are her love language — the only thing she adores more is sharing her fab finds (because we don't gate-keep here!). Previously, Alix has worked at Who, OK!, Cosmopolitan, Mamamia, and a whole bunch more Australian titles. When she's not digging up affordable style finds and beauty bargains, she's obsessed with travelling and hanging out with her dog.

