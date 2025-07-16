This lush face oil transformed my skin, and it’s just gone on sale.

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

As a beauty editor, I get to try loads of different products. (The luck! I know! What a gig, right?!). And every once in a while, a product lands on my desk that, without even trying, wins a permanent place on my beauty shelf. The latest little bottle that’s stolen my heart? A sexy little face oil duo I’ve been yapping about to anyone who’ll listen (and it didn’t even have to buy me dinner first).

“Oil? On your face?!?” I hear you cry. But trust me – face oils have come a long way from their once-greasy reputation. Yep, a good face oil is – in my humble opinion – liquid gold, and after five months of using Indàgare Illumino Youth Serum & Signature Night Recovery Oil day and night set, I have confidently given these facial oils pride of place on my bedside table.

What makes these face oils so good?

There are two parts to this particular face oil combo, and both deserve a big round of applause: the Illumino Youth Face Serum for daytime (I use it every morning, without fail); and the Signature Night Recovery Face Oil, which works its magic while you sleep (now a non-negotiable on my evening skincare routine). And right now, the trial-size set of both is on sale for $49 – which is quite the deal for glowy, plumped-up skin day and night, dontcha reckon?

(Plus, if you use the code HAIRSECRET15, you can nab another 15 percent off when you spend $40 or more at indagarebeauty.com.)

The Aussie brand‘s daytime serum is deliciously light and absorbs into skin like a dream. (Personally, I love to layer this bad boy under my moisturiser to lock in hydration all day.)

Prickly pear seed oil and neroli get top marks for their anti-ageing and radiance-boosting powers, and it’s packed with all sorts of other juicy ingredients perfect for mature skin. Think: vitamin E to moisturise, linoleic acid and vitamin K to target hyperpigmentation, and antioxidants to fend off free radicals and reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Meanwhile, pressing a few drops of the night-time oil into skin before bed is my favourite little evening ritual and smells like a trip to a luxe day spa. The formulation is a bit thicker than the Youth Face Serum, which is perfect for drier skin looking to soak up some benefits overnight (AKA when our skin cells get into their repair and renew era).

Oh, and you should know, a little goes a long way. I use three to five drops max, and believe me when I say that is P-L-E-N-T-Y. Translation? These bottles last for ages. Double win.

What does face oil do for you?

Still not sold on the idea of a facial oil? Let me talk you through it.

As we age, our natural oil (AKA sebum) production slows down. (It’s just a fact, don’t shoot the messenger!) The result? Dryness, more noticeable fine lines, and a weakened skin barrier that deserves a little extra love.

This is where face oils can step in, helping restore balance and boosting resilience. Sounds pretty good, huh?

And while a lot of water-based moisturisers that focus on surface hydration, a well-formulated face oil can sink deeper into the skin’s surface, helping to replenish essential fatty acids and nutrients, and locking in moisture.

The benefits are especially noticeable for mature skin. Think: a plumper, more hydrated face, improved elasticity, and a smoother, more even-toned complexion. Many face oils (Indagare‘s included) are also rich in antioxidants like vitamin E, which help defend against free radicals – a major player in premature ageing.

Thicker oils used at night can support your skin’s natural repair mode. Meanwhile, a lighter oil is a great option under sunscreen and makeup during the day, that won’t feel heavy or greasy.

Just one little tip: make sure you’re using oils designed for your face, not generic body oils. Or, you know, cooking oils? Pick formulas tailored to ageing or dry skin, so you get all the glow with none of the guesswork.

