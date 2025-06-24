If you think writing about beauty products for a living is all fresh, floaty hair every single day, I have news for you, friend. Even with access to all the hair potions in the world, we wake up with oily hair more often than I care to admit. And when I definitely do NOT have time for an everything shower before rushing to get to work/brunch/my sister’s dog’s birthday party, dry shampoo is my saviour.

Please, allow me to give you the permission you don’t need to have a quick water-free refresh, any time you please, whether you’re heading somewhere post-gym or just want to catch an extra 20 minutes in bed in the morning.

Of course, you’ll want some great products to do it with, so here they are. From celeb-approved sprays (ahem, Rita Ora’s TYPEBEA range, I’m looking at you) to the budget besties and cult favourites, here are the best dry shampoos to shop in Australia.

01 TYPEBEA 3-in-1 Dry Shampoo $50 at TYPEBEA When a celebrity drops a beauty range, you always have high hopes – and Rita Ora’s haircare line, TYPEBEA, definitely exceeds them. The dry shampoo is one of the standouts in their growth range – and it’s no ordinary grease-nixing spray. Sure, it soaks up oil like an absolute boss, without any of the dreaded white cast, leaving you with refreshed hair. But it’s also packed with hydrating, scalp-friendly ingredients that help support hair growth and promote a healthy scalp. Winner! Shop Now

02 Batiste Medium & Brunette Dry Shampoo $10 at Woolworths The classics are classics for a reason and this, friends, is the one of the OG cult buys – not to mention one of the best, at a seriously great price. Batiste for brunettes is an oil-absorbing MVP that contains brown pigment, so that when you spritz it on, you don’t end up with white powder all over your roots – perfect for the brown-haired girlies. And if you’re rocking blonde or a very light brown? Try their original formulation for the same price (the ‘Tropical‘ scent is my pick). Shop Now

03 Klorane Dry Shampoo with Nettle $6.50 (50ml) at Amazon Another oldie-but-goodie, Klorane has been making top-rated dry shampoo for more than 50 years, and boy, has it stood the test of time. The brand has expanded since it’s original Oat with Ceramide Dry Shampoo to offer different varieties – including this one ^ containing nettle, which is designed to control oil for up to 48 hours. Handy if you simply cannot wash your hair the next day either (hello, double sleep-in!).

04 COLAB Dry Shampoo $10.50 at Woolworths You know that white powdery finish approximately no-one wants from their dry shampoo? You won’t find that here, thanks to this spray’s invisible formula when you’ve brushed it through. Plus, it smells delightful – bergamot and rose, yum – and contains vitamin E to help nourish your scalp along the way. Shop Now

05 Drop Dead Gorgeous Dry Shampoo $17.99 at Amazon Not keen on an aerosol? No worries! The Drop Dead Gorgeous addition to the lineup is a handy powder you can just ~sprinkle sprinkle~ on greasy roots, then rub in with your fingers and wait for the magic to happen. (Can we just have a moment for how handy this is for refreshing roots while you’re en route travelling?) Shop Now

06 MooGoo Natural Dry Shampoo $18.50 at MooGoo If your scalp is on the sensitive side, this shake-on powder is gentle as can be. MooGoo’s whole ethos is around keeping things natural, and their hair products are no exception. This formula is made from food-based corn and tapioca flours to absorb oil, and has zero nasties or known irritants included. Shop Now

07 Soap & Glory The Rushower Scent-Sational Dry Shampoo $9 at Mecca Change from a tenner? Sign me up, because there’s actually not much I love more than a very affordable beauty buy – particularly when it doesw what it says it’ll do, and this hair-refreshing spray ticks all those boxes. Shop Now

