Knowing When to Toss Makeup and Clean Your Tools

You may be serving looks with your makeup, but depending on how you care for your products and tools, your makeup may actually be serving you bacteria.
It’s important to purge your cosmetics bag every once in a while to avoid nasties like breakouts, skin irritations and even infections.
It’s a Date!
Just like food, makeup expires, making it important to keep an eye on the expiration dates of your products.
Most products now come with a PAO (Period After Opening) symbol, which looks like a tiny open jar. It’s usually found on the back of your product, and it will include a number and a letter – probably something like ‘6M’ or ‘12M’. This means you should bin the product after this period of time – in these instances, ‘six months’ or ‘12 months’.
To help keep track of when you opened them, write the date on your product using a fine-tipped permanent marker or using a sticker. This will help you to know when it’s time to replace them.
Aside from expiration dates, you should also replace your makeup if you notice a change in smell, if the texture feels thick, clumpy and dried out, if the product separates, or if you experience a breakout or irritation.
Time’s Up
When to toss your products…
- Mascara: 3-6 months
- Liquid foundation: 6-12 months
- Lipstick/lip gloss: 1-2 years
- Powder products: 1-2 years
- Eyeliner: 1-2 years
- Cream products: 6-12 months
Brush Up
It’s not just products you need to keep track of – you should also be cleaning your makeup brushes and sponges on the reg.
To clean your makeup brushes, use a gentle brush cleanser or baby shampoo and massage the bristles in lukewarm water until the water runs clear. Gently squeeze out the excess water and lay them flat to air-dry.
For makeup sponges, soak them in warm, soapy water and squeeze out the product buildup until the water runs clear. Let them air-dry completely and store them in a ventilated case or area so they don’t go mouldy.
Keep It Clean
How often you should clean your tools…
- Foundation/concealer brushes: Once a week
- Eyeshadow brushes: Every 1-2 weeks
- Blush/bronzer brushes: Every 2 weeks
- Makeup sponges: Every 3-4 uses
- Eyeliner/lip brushes: Once a week
Staying on top of your makeup bag will help you to avoid any nasties, so remember to clean and purge regularly.
When it comes to makeup, it’s out with the old!