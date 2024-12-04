Women in Hollywood know all too well the unattainable beauty standards and pressures put on them, and Pamela Anderson is no exception.

As a ‘90s “sex symbol,” Pamela’s beauty was in the spotlight for years, but now in her 50s, she’s decided to ditch makeup and embrace her natural features.

Pamela wore no makeup at the 2024 Gothams. (Credit: Getty)

Known for her thin eyebrows, frosty eye makeup and perfectly messy up-dos, Pamela Anderson’s signature look truly became iconic, but when she tragically lost her close friend and long-time makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, to cancer in 2019, she chose to forgo makeup all together.

“She was the best,” the 57-year-old told Elle US. “And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

Even though her decision to wear no makeup started out as a nod to her late friend, it ended up making her feel “empowered.”

The new look has been “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too,” she told the publication. “Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite of what everyone’s doing.”

Pamela had a distinct makeup look in the ’90s. (Credit: Getty)

The Baywatch star has also been very candid about how she feels about ageing, sharing, “I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, ‘Wow, this is really…what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey.”

When asked by Cosmopolitan about her beauty secret, she said, “These days? Don’t do anything. Wake up. Whatever’s happening is just happening. It’s all about self-acceptance. This is the chapter of my life I’m trying to embrace now… Sometimes it’s challenging and you just have to understand that you’re good enough and you’re beautiful.

“I like to say the word ‘life-ing’ instead of ageing. Chasing youth is just futile. You’re never going to get there, so it’s like, why not just embrace what’s going on. Since I’ve walked out the door as me, I feel a relief, just a weight off my shoulders, and I actually like it better. I’m dressing for me now, not for everybody else.”

She stopped wearing makeup in 2019. (Credit: Getty)

In her 2023 memoir Love, Pamela, the star opened up about her decision to stop wearing makeup and to start embracing her natural self to let go of the pressures to meet Hollywood’s unattainable beauty standards.

Pamela said that over time, she realised that she no longer wanted to be defined by society’s narrow ideas of beauty. Instead, she wanted to embrace her true self and reject the pressure to look youthful and flawless.

Her decision to go makeup-free is not just about appearance, it’s more about confidence and self-love.

Pamela’s choice has resonated with many of her fans and other celebrities, and has inspired other women to believe that aging gracefully and authentically is something to be celebrated.

