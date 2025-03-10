Aussies inherently love a bronzed look through summer and beyond and for some time, a heavy dose of a powered bronzer was how we would achieve that or a glaring highlighter. However, thanks to international brands like Drunk Elephant and their cult D-Bronzi™ Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops, it’s easier than ever to add a natural glow in your morning skincare routine, rather than layering on makeup. Despite the splurge of $64, the antioxidant-rich bronzing drops is a cult product for a reason however it was only a matter of time before dupes dropped onto the market and now, we’re spoilt for choice.

Advertisement

(Credit: Instagram: @selenagomez)

With some as little as $7 ( the price of a fancy coffee!) it’s easier than ever to extend your summer glow without compromising on your health or blowing your budget for the week. All with glow-getting properties and skin-loving ingredients, these dupes have the same summer in a bottle result without going overboard on on the shimmer. We’ve rounded up 7 of our favourites for a sun-kissed glow you can achieve all year long.

The Best Dupes for Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Drops 2025:

01 E.l.f. Skin Bronzing Drops from $20 at Target This is European summer in a bottle. With just the right amount of shimmer this will trick most into thinking you’ve been sunning yourself on the other side of the world. With nourishing oils, and antioxidants like Vitamin E it’s the perfect partner to your moisturiser or oil. Just add a few drops to your chosen formula for an easy bronzed look in seconds with no need for powdered bronzers on top. Key features: Customisable with 3 flexible shades

A combination of skin nourishing sunflower, marula and raspberry seed oils.

Can be used for face or body. Also available at: $20 from Kmart SHOP NOW

Advertisement

02 Bondi Sands Be Bronze Instant Bronzing & Hydrating Serum from $19.95 at Bondi Sands Perfect for a no-makeup day, this hydrating and easy-to-apply serum is all you need to add to your morning skincare routine if you want an instant radiance boost. Enriched with Squalene, it’s simple hydration at it’s best with the addition of bronzing particles so you’ll only need one product for a hydrated, glowy look. Key features: Dermatologically tested and non-comedogenic

Fragrance Free

Can be used without moisturiser for a deeper bronze finish Also available at: $16.95 from Chemist Warehouse

Chemist Warehouse $19.99 from Priceline SHOP NOW

03 Natio luminous gold glow drops from $19.95 at Myer With a truly golden finish, this is the perfect pick-me-up when you’re feeling a little dull. The clever formula gentle attracts and diffuses light for a complexion that looks lit from within. Use alone or mixed into foundation or moisturiser. Key features: Includes key natural ingredients like Mica, Shea, Rosehip and Kakadu Plum

Fragrance Free

Vegan friendly

Australian Made Also available at: $13.95 from Terry White Chemmart

Terry White Chemmart $19.95 from Natio SHOP NOW

04 MCoBeauty Super Glow Golden Drops Gold from $18.99 at Chemist Warehouse Rivalling the original Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Drops, this skincare, makeup hybrid works overtime to even skin tone, nourish the skin with ingredients like Niacinamide and Jojoba Oil and help achieve a soft, flattering glow. It’s golden shade suits all skin tones yet is completely customisable depending on whether you mix into your base or use it alone. It’s sunshine in a bottle! Key features: Includes skincare ingredients like Squalene, Cacao Extract & Vitamin E

Can be added to body moisturisers for an all-over glow

Natural luminous serum Also available at: $32 from Big W

Big W $16 from Woolworths SHOP NOW

05 Designer Brands Glow Getter Radiance Bronzing Drops from $19.99 at Designer Brands With ultra-fine, light reflecting pigments this formula is perfect for mixing whether you where it alone in your moisturiser or blended into your favourite foundation. With barrier-boosting ingredients, it also helps protect you complexion from environmental damage. Key features: Available in 4 customisable shades

Sheer Coverage

Cruelty-free & Vegan SHOP NOW

Advertisement

06 OXX Skincare Nourishing Glow Bronzing from $8 at Kmart A little goes a long way with this peptide-enriched formula. Featuring cocoa extract it nourishes while achieving an instant glow for your face, neck and décolletage. Best mixed in with a light moisturiser for a streak-free finish. Key features: Shake to activate

Deep bronze finish

Peptide enriched formula Also available at: $8 Target SHOP NOW

07 Essence Drop Of Sunshine Bronzing Drops from $7 at Priceline With a subtle neutral bronze shade this customisable bronzing liquid blends into the skin seamlessly. Glycerin will keep your skin will feeling hydrated, while the coconut scent will transport you to your summer holiday without breaking the bank! Key features: Healthy and glowy finish

Suits all skin types

Use it on it’s own or mixed into skincare Also available at: $7 Amazon SHOP NOW

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use