Advertisement
Budget Beauty: We’ve found 7 dupes for *those* bronzing drops under $20

Get the glow for less
Brand logo of Take 5
Bronze glow drop dupesInstagram @cindycrawford

Aussies inherently love a bronzed look through summer and beyond and for some time, a heavy dose of a powered bronzer was how we would achieve that or a glaring highlighter. However, thanks to international brands like Drunk Elephant and their cult D-Bronzi™ Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops, it’s easier than ever to add a natural glow in your morning skincare routine, rather than layering on makeup. Despite the splurge of $64, the antioxidant-rich bronzing drops is a cult product for a reason however it was only a matter of time before dupes dropped onto the market and now, we’re spoilt for choice.

Selena Gomez instagram selfie
(Credit: Instagram: @selenagomez)

With some as little as $7 ( the price of a fancy coffee!) it’s easier than ever to extend your summer glow without compromising on your health or blowing your budget for the week. All with glow-getting properties and skin-loving ingredients, these dupes have the same summer in a bottle result without going overboard on on the shimmer. We’ve rounded up 7 of our favourites for a sun-kissed glow you can achieve all year long.

The Best Dupes for Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Drops 2025:

Elf Skin Bronzing Drops

01

E.l.f. Skin Bronzing Drops

from $20 at Target

This is European summer in a bottle. With just the right amount of shimmer this will trick most into thinking you’ve been sunning yourself on the other side of the world. With nourishing oils, and antioxidants like Vitamin E it’s the perfect partner to your moisturiser or oil. Just add a few drops to your chosen formula for an easy bronzed look in seconds with no need for powdered bronzers on top.

Key features:

  • Customisable with 3 flexible shades
  • A combination of skin nourishing sunflower, marula and raspberry seed oils.
  • Can be used for face or body.

Bondi Sands Bronzing and Hydrating Serum

02

Bondi Sands Be Bronze Instant Bronzing & Hydrating Serum

from $19.95 at Bondi Sands

Perfect for a no-makeup day, this hydrating and easy-to-apply serum is all you need to add to your morning skincare routine if you want an instant radiance boost. Enriched with Squalene, it’s simple hydration at it’s best with the addition of bronzing particles so you’ll only need one product for a hydrated, glowy look.

Key features:

  • Dermatologically tested and non-comedogenic
  • Fragrance Free
  • Can be used without moisturiser for a deeper bronze finish

Natio Luminous Gold Glow drops

03

Natio luminous gold glow drops

from $19.95 at Myer

With a truly golden finish, this is the perfect pick-me-up when you’re feeling a little dull. The clever formula gentle attracts and diffuses light for a complexion that looks lit from within. Use alone or mixed into foundation or moisturiser.

Key features:

  • Includes key natural ingredients like Mica, Shea, Rosehip and Kakadu Plum
  • Fragrance Free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Australian Made

MCoBeauty Super Glow Golden Drops

04

MCoBeauty Super Glow Golden Drops Gold

from $18.99 at Chemist Warehouse

Rivalling the original Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Drops, this skincare, makeup hybrid works overtime to even skin tone, nourish the skin with ingredients like Niacinamide and Jojoba Oil and help achieve a soft, flattering glow. It’s golden shade suits all skin tones yet is completely customisable depending on whether you mix into your base or use it alone. It’s sunshine in a bottle!

Key features:

  • Includes skincare ingredients like Squalene, Cacao Extract & Vitamin E
  • Can be added to body moisturisers for an all-over glow
  • Natural luminous serum

Designer Brands Glow Getter Radiance Bronzing Drops

05

Designer Brands Glow Getter Radiance Bronzing Drops

from $19.99 at Designer Brands

With ultra-fine, light reflecting pigments this formula is perfect for mixing whether you where it alone in your moisturiser or blended into your favourite foundation. With barrier-boosting ingredients, it also helps protect you complexion from environmental damage.

Key features:

  • Available in 4 customisable shades
  • Sheer Coverage
  • Cruelty-free & Vegan
OXX Bronzing facial drops

06

OXX Skincare Nourishing Glow Bronzing

from $8 at Kmart

A little goes a long way with this peptide-enriched formula. Featuring cocoa extract it nourishes while achieving an instant glow for your face, neck and décolletage. Best mixed in with a light moisturiser for a streak-free finish.

Key features:

  • Shake to activate
  • Deep bronze finish
  • Peptide enriched formula

Essence Drop of Sunshine bronzing drops

07

Essence Drop Of Sunshine Bronzing Drops

from $7 at Priceline

With a subtle neutral bronze shade this customisable bronzing liquid blends into the skin seamlessly. Glycerin will keep your skin will feeling hydrated, while the coconut scent will transport you to your summer holiday without breaking the bank!

Key features:

  • Healthy and glowy finish
  • Suits all skin types
  • Use it on it’s own or mixed into skincare

