EXCLUSIVE: Did Queen Mary and King Frederik just renew their vows in St Tropez?

There was something remarkably different about Queen Mary and King Frederik when they stepped out at Frederiksborg Castle on September 25 – and it wasn’t just the dazzling 158-year-old heirloom bracelet wrapped around Mary’s wrist.
As the couple celebrated the unveiling of a new portrait, all eyes were on their unmistakably affectionate display, with the king, 58, and queen, 54, appearing more in sync than ever.
After years of scandal and speculation, Mary and Frederik are now closer than ever – and insiders believe that could be due to a very romantic declaration they’ve made on a private holiday.
It’s believed the couple renewed their vows in Europe after the king and queen made a touching trip to Tasmania recently to attend a private memorial for Mary’s late father John Donaldson, leaving their son Crown Prince Christian, 20, to act as regent.
SECRET CELEBRATION
The couple had been discussing celebrating their marriage in a special way since an earlier trip to Australia this year.
“They’ve put their problems behind them,” the source tells Woman’s Day, pointing to what they describe as a “new tenderness” between the pair.
The exciting news comes after more than two years of intense speculation surrounding Frederik’s relationship with Mexican-born socialite Genoveva Casanova in 2023.
“Family has been a major priority for the royal couple this year, but so has spending quality time together – and it’s paid off.
“That renewed focus on their marriage has helped bring back the closeness of their early relationship. They’re back to how they were in those early days – and found their groove as king and queen.”
News of their private trip has only added fuel to the whispers. Exactly where the vow renewal took place remains a mystery, although Danish publications have suggested St Tropez as the likely location.