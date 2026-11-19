Prince William and his wife Kate, Princess of Wales, were on their way to India on a commercial flight when news dropped that William’s brother Prince Harry had showed up in Ukraine unannounced.

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Footage of the Duke of Sussex meeting injured war veterans in the conflict-ravaged country dropped on Sunday evening UK time – just hours before his brother’s highly-anticipated touch down in Mumbai on November 16 ahead of the annual Earthshot Prize awards.

“The timing was, to say the very least, odd and very off wasn’t it?” royal expert Tom Sykes – the man behind The Royalist substack – queried in a YouTube video on November 18.

Prince Harry’s solo trip to Ukraine was unnannounced. (Credit: Getty)

“To put yourself in a position where it looks like you are trying to steal the thunder from an environmental effort aimed at literally trying to save the world, promoted by the future King of England.

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“I’m not saying it’s not a great cause but I do slightly wonder – did Harry need to do it right now? It just feels like an angry child stamping their feet and going ‘look at me, look at me, look at me’.”

Of course, Harry’s Ukraine trip quickly garnered global headlines. During the visit the Duke told his hosts – who have been involved in a conflict with Russia for the last four years – that they were “going to win the war”.

Days later, Harry made yet more headlines when an interview with The Telegraph’s Ukraine: The Latest podcast was published – in which he said he was ready to fight for his country, claimed the UK was already “at war” with Russia, and warned “we should all be nervous” of the threat of wider aggression.

On Instagram, Sykes wrote of the latest move from Harry, claiming “the timing isn’t accidental”.

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Royal biographer Robert Jobson also weighed into the matter in an interview with The Sun.

“The fact that the international trips are just hours apart means they are competing for the same headlines,” Jobson told the outlet.

“It’s ridiculous, as so much planning must go into this. It is a classic example of the two clashing.

“I think the Sussexes don’t really care what other people are doing and have their own agenda.”

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Prince Harry’s Ukraine trip made headlines just as Prince William and Kate arrived in India ahead of the Earthshot Prize awards. (Credit: Getty)

And the agenda question took another turn over on YouTube when Sykes discussed a “weird no estrangement briefing” that appeared to have come from the Sussex camp.

On November 16, royal expert Alison Boshoff shared on substack how a friend of Harry’s had told her that there was “no estrangement” between him and his brother William.

The briefing came amid reports that while Harry and Meghan had abandoned plans to spend Christmas in their Montecito mansion, they were not invited to join the rest of the royal family at Sandringham.

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“Harry is relaxed about it, he knows he is not invited,” one friend of the Duke’s told Boshoff.

Another source told the expert that everything was “very calm”, saying Harry and Meghan were looking forward to a “private family Christmas”.

But it was what came next that caused the most surprise.

A friend of Harry’s said the Duke was “relaxed” as he looked ahead to Christmas. (Credit: Getty)

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“He will wish his father and William and everyone a very happy Christmas on Christmas day with a phone call or video call,” the friend told her.

“It will be a very normal family experience. There is no estrangement going on. They are two brothers who will be having a different sort of Christmas.

“Harry is really comfortable that he is not required to be in Sandringham. He’s comfortable that he can spend time with his family.”

Boshoff herself commented on the “no estrangement” claim – which comes more than three years after Harry referred to his brother as his “arch nemesis” and made allegations against him in his memoir Spare.

“It’s all very well to say that there is ‘no estrangement’ but if you don’t see your family, who are in the same country, then it certainly looks like one,” she wrote.

Sykes, meanwhile, was more blunt in his assessment of the turn of events.

“It’s completely mad… he’s not estranged from his family? What?” the expert exclaimed.

Harry and Meghan will reportedly not join the royals for Christmas, but a source close to Harry says there is “no estrangement”. (Credit: Getty)

Based on recent developments Sykes said it was “not hard to imagine a lot of chaos coming out of Meghan and Harry’s camp” in the run up to Christmas – a time, he said, that was “so important for the royal family”.

However, another friend of the Sussexes – Alex Rayner, who went to the North Pole with Harry on a charity trek in 2011 – similarly insisted that the Duke’s relationship with the royals had been misrepresented.

“Harry and Meghan talk to the Royal Family way more than we think they do,” the friend told the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden at a gala in London on November 16.

“The relationship is a lot stronger than the public think.”

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