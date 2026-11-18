As burns survivor Sophie Delezio celebrates making a “fresh start” in her new family home, the courageous Australian has revealed more details about the lessons she’s teaching her young son along the way.

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Sophie – who welcomed a little boy, Frankie, with now-husband Joseph Salerno in September 2024 – recently moved from an apartment into a house with a garden and more space, calling the change a “fresh start for our little family”.

And the disability advocate has opened up about how the family has been “really intentional” about how they’re using the space to benefit Frankie, now two.

Sophie Delezio’s little boy is now a two-year-old and she and Joseph have a new home. (Credit: Instagram/soph.delezio)

In an October 30 Instagram post, Sophie told how the set up of their new place means everything is kept “within reach of little hands”.

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“[Frankie] has his own kitchen drawer, right at his height. Bowls, plates and cutlery he can grab all by himself,” the mum shared.

“There are even a few of our plates in there, so he can help us too.”

She added that in their new digs a playroom for Frankie “is not needed”.

“We don’t want him and his things shut away in another room. It’s his house too,” she explained.

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Sophie Delezio says she and Joseph have been intentional about how they’re using the extra space in their home. (Credit: Instagram/soph.delezio)

And as the youngster starts to understand more, Sophie – who lost both of her legs below the knee when a car crashed into her day care centre back in 2003 before surviving a second car crash in 2006 – has been open about explaining her disability to him.

“Nothing’s a secret. I’m open with him about what’s going on with my body and the pain I’m in,” she shared in a November 14 post.

“I want him to understand that everyone struggles in different ways, and that’s why I sometimes take longer than others to do things. He is so patient. He understands differences so well, and he adapts to every new situation so beautifully.”

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Sophie went on to say that kids “are allowed to ask questions and be curious”, and she uses “simple, honest words” to explain things.

Sophie Delezio is teaching her son about her disability. (Credit: Instagram/soph.delezio)

“ I don’t overcomplicate it. ‘Mummy’s legs are sore today’ or ‘Mummy needs to rest’ is all he needs to hear,” Sophie shared.

“He takes it in his stride and moves on to the next thing. Sometimes Daddy has to do more of the physical stuff, and he accepts that.”

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Sophie explained that Frankie gets to help out – something that makes him feel “proud and included”.

“It teaches him that helping each other is just part of being a family,” the mum went on, adding that when Frankie wants to go outside to play he brings her prosthetics to her as a sign to “hurry up”.

Sometimes, however, Sophie acknowledged things were just “hard”.

Sophie with Frankie as a baby. (Credit: Instagram/soph.delezio)

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“Some days I can do more, and some days I can do less,” she said, explaining she wants Frankie to know that “resting isn’t a bad thing” and that fun can still be had, “just in a different way”.

“It took me a while to accept that I won’t be the parent climbing to the top of the jungle gym with him, and that’s okay,” she admitted.

“He gets to do that with his dad, and we get to do other fun things together.”

As a passionate campaigner for those with disabilities, Sophie is also teaching her son sign language, because she wants him to grow up knowing that “differences are everywhere and that’s completely normal”.

“Our house is full of books, shows and toys with all kinds of bodies and abilities in them. I don’t make it a big deal,” she shared.

“I hope he grows up knowing that every body is different, and that kindness and patience go a long way.”

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