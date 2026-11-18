It’s been six months since Celeste Barber’s ex revealed he’d done “plenty of therapy” since the pair’s shock split was announced in February 2026.

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Api Robin – the man previously known as the Australian comedian’s “hot husband” – told the Daily Mail back then that he was “okay” in the aftermath of his marriage breakdown, adding, “And I think she is, too”, referring to Celeste.

But just months later, the Daily Mail reports that Celeste has been left “totally unimpressed” over the speed at which her ex has moved on – reportedly with fellow divorcee and Mamamia podcast host Annaliese Todd.

Api and Annaliese, 43, are thought to have met at a photo shoot and have been together for around six months, with a source telling the outlet that Annaliese had helped to mend Api’s “broken heart”.

Celeste Barber has reportedly been left “unimpressed” with the speed of her ex’s new romance. (Credit: Instagram/celestebarber)

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Indeed, when Api took to Instagram on February 13 to share the news of his and Celeste’s split he told of how the months prior had been “incredibly challenging and deeply heartbreaking” for both he and Celeste.

“After much reflection, the decision has been made to separate. There is still love and respect between us, but sadly we are at capacity and have come to recognise we may want for different things,” he wrote, adding that the former couple’s priority remained with their children – their shared sons Lou and Buddy, and Api’s daughters from a previous relationship, Sahra and Kyah.

Sources later told Woman’s Day that it had been important for both Api and Celeste to “keep going” amid the fallout over the failed marriage.

Celeste herself maintained a dignified silence – only touching upon her marriage split briefly in a March 10 Instagram video, which was ostensibly about the “You’re Welcome” tubing mascara she sells as part of her Booie Beauty collection.

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“Hi, we are going to talk about mascara and that’s all we’re gonna talk about,” Celeste started her video, widening her eyes as if to suggest there was a subtext to what she was about to say.

“How great this mascara is,” she went on, adding that this particular mascara was “tubular”, meaning “it’s waterproof, which I can absolutely vouch for. I’ve been giving the waterproof-ness a run for its money lately”.

“So that’s what we’re gonna talk about. How excellent our “You’re Welcome” mascara is. That’s all,” the star continued, before holding her face close to the camera and whispering a message to her fans.

“Thank you for all your messages. You’ve been really lovely, I appreciate it thank you,” she quickly said in hushed tones.

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Celeste Barber’s split with Api shocked fans. (Credit: Instagram/celestebarber)

More recently, however, Celeste’s social media posts have hinted that she may have been through a struggle.

One post that the comedian shared in June sparked an outpouring of support for the star – after it appeared to suggest she was going through a difficult time.

The Instagram post in question saw Celeste share a series of photos of her life lately. In one she could be seen lying on a towel, looking miserably at the camera with a flannel clamped to her eye.

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“This chapter of my spiral brought to you by – Stress sty. Wine. Booie. Janet. T*ts. Knicks. Art. The King. Anxiety. BOOIE. Inside. Relatable. Company. Birthday Betty. Influencing,” Celeste wrote, referring to what each photo depicted in the accompanying caption.

Some of Celeste Barber’s more recent posts have hinted at a struggle. (Credit: Instagram/celestebarber)

Her followers quickly responded with concern in the comments section.

“Take it easy you wonderful woman,” wrote former Today Show star Lisa Wilkinson. “Oh darling. Sending all the love,” shared celebrity cook Nigella Lawson.

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One insider told Woman’s Day that, privately, friends were also worried about Celeste and had been urging her to stop pushing herself so hard post-split.

“There’s putting on a brave front and then there’s throwing herself into so many projects she doesn’t have time to deal with her heartbreak and Celeste has been non-stop since the split,” the source shared.

“Everyone’s urging her to slow down, take some time, regroup and rebuild, but instead it’s as if she’s trying to NOT stop and think.

“The big worry is she’s pushing herself way too hard and it’s all going to end in burnout.”

Celeste Barber and Api were together for two decades. (Credit: Instagram/celestebarber)

The insider claimed the star had “convinced herself a successful business and comeback is the answer to her pain”.

“Even though it’s been months since the split, it’s still very raw and she’s still unable to talk about it,” the source added.

Certainly, Celeste has been busy of late – spruiking her beauty brand and its 40 per cent off sitewide sale for Black Friday.

But on November 3, she shared her displeasure over yet another hike in interest rates in an expletive-filled video.

“I feel like this is all a bit of a joke,” she said in a message to the RBA.

“This is the fifth interest rate hike we have had this year, and it’s not f***ing working, you guys. You are bombing bad, so you need to go back to the drawing board.

“Like it’s not working. You need new gear. You need new f***ing riders. It’s not working, guys,” she told them.

As for Annaliese, the media personality chatted about the topic of “post-divorce glow ups” on an episode of the Nothing To Wear? podcast in June.

Annaliese discussed post-divorce glow ups on the Nothing To Wear? podcast. (Credit: Instagram/nothingtowearpod)

“I think people think it’s because of that you’re suddenly single and you’re wanting to look good for the male gaze, but it’s got nothing to do with that at all,” she shared.

“It’s more about you’ve come out of something so hard and you can slap on a conscious uncoupling brand label on it, but it’s universally awful for everyone.

“So when you come out of that, you are a different person, and so all of a sudden you have more time to yourself. You have time without your children. If you share custody, you’re going out more, and so you have these new versions of yourself that you actually have the time to explore it.”

Annaliese went on to explain that after the “dust settles, you’re happy”, meaning you put time “into skincare and self-care”.

“So I think the secret sauce to the divorce glow is that it comes from within because you’re happy, and then you’re taking care of yourself for you, and that’s mirrored on the outside,” she concluded.

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