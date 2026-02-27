Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Celeste Barber’s $8 million payday amid split from husband Api Robin

The couple announced their shock separation on February 13.
Celeste Barber’s property portfolio with husband Api Robin looks set to land her a lucrative $8 million payday in the wake of their shock split.

The couple, who have been together for more than 20 years and married since 2013, amassed several properties during their relationship.

Most recently, they settled on their “dream apartment” in the newly completed Rockpool building, featuring views of Coolangatta’s Rainbow Bay, just months prior to separating.

Api Robin and Celeste Barber in happier times, before split
Api Robin and Celeste Barber are set for a windfall thanks to their tidy property portfolio following their shock split. (Credit: Instagram)

According to realestate.com, the apartment was purchased off the plan in 2021 for approximately $3.8 million.

It’s estimated that they could get as much as $6 million if they sell.

Mitchell Lambert, an agent at Pezet Matheson, says that in some cases, apartments in the premier building are reselling for “close to double”. “Conservatively, you could say at least 50 to 60 per cent more,” he said.

Celeste Barber and Apir Robin with their sons
Together for 20 years, Celeste and Api are parents to sons Lou, 13, and Buddy, 10, and daughters Sahra and Kyah from his previous relationship. (Credit: Instagram)

Among their other properties include an apartment in Tweed Heads with stunning ocean views. They acquired the unit in 2019 for $1.175 million.

According to property records, the current value could exceed $2 million.

The split no-one saw coming

Api, 52, announced the couple’s split in an Instagram post on February 13. He revealed the decision to separate came after “much reflection”, following an “incredibly challenging and deeply heartbreaking” past few months.

“There is still love and respect between us, but sadly we are at capacity and have come to recognise we may want for different things,” he wrote. “Our priority remains our children and their wellbeing.”

Api Robin supports wife Celeste Barber on tour
Doting “Hot Husband” Api has long been at his wife’s side, supporting her as her career as a comedian blows up. (Credit: Instagram)
Celeste and Api share two sons, Lou, 13, and Buddy, 10, while Celeste is also stepmum to Api’s older daughters, Sahra and Kyah. She is yet to comment on the situation.

In the wake of their split, he updated his Instagram bio to “Formerly HotHusband” – a nickname wife Celeste, 43, has long used for her spouse.

In December, the comedian announced that she was taking her Backup Dancer Tour to the UK and Europe, kicking off in April.

As her career continues to go from strength to strength, Celeste hosted the 2026 AACTA Awards on February 6. In early December, her make-up brand Booie, which launched in July 2024, was stocked in Woolworths supermarkets.

