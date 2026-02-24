All the signs swimming’s golden couple Emma McKeon and Cody Simpson were headed for a split

Olympic swimmer Emma McKeon and Aussie popstar Cody Simpson have reportedly gone their separate ways after nearly four years together.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the pair called it quits in late 2025. A source close to the former couple told the publication, “It is amicable, they are still really good friends.”

An insider also revealed to Woman’s Day the reason for their split, saying that while Cody is pursuing his music career, Emma wants to settle down and start a family.

“Emma never wanted the glitzy life – she went along with Cody there for awhile with endorsement deals with luxury labels but at the end of the day, that was all for Cody. It was never a good fit for Emma who wants the same life her mum and dad have in regional Wollongong.

“Emma looks at her ex, Kyle Chalmers who has just got married and has a little baby and has moved on from his bad boy days – that’s the life Emma secretly longs for.”

The news of the split comes after months of rumours about their separation.

Emma McKeon and Cody Simpson first began dating in 2022 after connecting over their love of swimming. At the time, the pair were both part of the swim team that represented Australia at the Commonwealth Games.

The former couple also lived together on the Gold Coast and reportedly sold their property in November, with Cody now spending more time in Los Angeles and refocusing on music.

Emma and Cody often attended events together and shared loved-up snaps on social media over the duration of their romance.

Speaking on the Apple and the Tree podcast in June 2024, Cody gushed about Emma saying she’s “one of the greatest”.

He went on to say that, “to be able to have that understanding, that mutual understanding at home and when we’re training is special.

“To have that kind of connection […] It’s nice to be able to do it together,” he said on the Apple and the Tree podcast.

