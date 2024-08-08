Cody Simpson and Olympic swimming star Emma McKeon are as loved up as ever

Australian pop-singer Cody Simpson, 26, and 11x Olympic medallist Emma McKeon, 29, are the country’s sporting sweethearts.
In June 2024, Cody spoke about his relationship and gushed about Emma saying she’s “one of the greatest”.
He went on to say that, “to be able to have that understanding, that mutual understanding at home and when we’re training is special.
“To have that kind of connection […] It’s nice to be able to do it together,” he said on the Apple and the Tree podcast.
In April 2024, the lovebirds celebrated their two-year anniversary. To mark the special occasion, Cody wrote “2 precious years with this one” alongside a loving photo of the pair kissing.
While the couple remain relatively private, Cody hasn’t missed an anniversary tribute yet – with the former singer confessing his love for their one year anniversary.
“I look at her and light goes all through me,” wrote Cody, adding, “1 year with you. Since I met you I’ve felt as though I’ve been living in perpetual sunlight. I like the sun because you can’t buy it, grasp it or possess it. You can only appreciate it when it’s there, feel it all over and let it make its way within. Love is quite the same. I love you.”
The couple confirmed their relationship in the lead up to the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with Cody making his professional swimming debut alongside Emma as part of the Australian swim team.
To mark the couple’s latest milestone, scroll down to look back at some of their most adorable moments.
After Emma’s Olympic swimming campaign came to an end, the couple celebrated her success together! Emma walked away with one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal to end her Olympic career – and Cody could not be more proud of his girlfriend!
Despite not qualifying for the 2024 Olympics himself, Cody went to Paris to cheer on Emma during her Olympic campaign.
Following her gold medal win in the women’s 4x100m relay event, the couple shared a loving embrace.
Emma always has someone to lean on in Cody!
Cody shared a loving tribute to Emma in honour of their two-year anniversary in early April 2024.
Emma was named Young Australian of the Year in 2024, and Cody was her biggest supporter watching from home.
“Congratulations my love, So proud of you,” Cody wrote on Instagram while watching Emma accept her award on TV. He also cheekily said, “oh, she looks good” behind the camera.
We love how supportive these lovebirds are of each other.
“Happy birthday @codysimpson ❤️ Always making me smile, always making me laugh,” Emma wrote in a touching birthday tribute.
Cody Simpson recently spoke out about how swimming and girlfriend Emma McKeon kept him grounded instead of ‘falling in’ with his Hollywood fame.
“Emma is a huge part of my life, and has been such a positive influence on me in terms of keeping me grounded since we met.”
“She is a really calming presence, she has really helped me, and she just impresses me so much, she is such a wonderful person.”
Cody and Emma looked as in love as ever as they posed for the camera together at an event in November 2023.
Cody and Emma were looking straight out of a Hollywood movie, dressed in all black at a wedding they attended together.
The couple both competed as part of the Australian swimming squad at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Cody shared this sweet sunset snap to Instagram.
“This woman never ceases to inspire me just simply being the human being she is. Humble, kind and full of dreams.”
“Luckiest man on earth. Above all, I’m glad my path has brought me home and to this woman. Baby you are the wind in the sails,” wrote Simpson.
All smiles from the happy couple!
“2022 was our year 🤍 Excited to see what the next year brings,” wrote Emma on a New Years Eve post to Instagram.
The couple travelled to the New South Wales South Coast for Simpson’s birthday.
“What an amazing weekend full of love,” captioned McKeon.
Emma shared this adorable picture of the couple at her brother’s wedding.
“A brief rendezvous in Barcelona with my love,” wrote Simpson.
The couple shared a sweet moment together in Barcelona.
Cody and Emma visiting Monet’s Water Lilies in Paris.
If they’re not in the pool, you can find the duo jet-setting across the world.