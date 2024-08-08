Cody Simpson and Olympic swimming star Emma McKeon are as loved up as ever

Australian pop-singer Cody Simpson, 26, and 11x Olympic medallist Emma McKeon, 29, are the country’s sporting sweethearts.

In June 2024, Cody spoke about his relationship and gushed about Emma saying she’s “one of the greatest”.

He went on to say that, “to be able to have that understanding, that mutual understanding at home and when we’re training is special.

“To have that kind of connection […] It’s nice to be able to do it together,” he said on the Apple and the Tree podcast.

In April 2024, the lovebirds celebrated their two-year anniversary. To mark the special occasion, Cody wrote “2 precious years with this one” alongside a loving photo of the pair kissing.

While the couple remain relatively private, Cody hasn’t missed an anniversary tribute yet – with the former singer confessing his love for their one year anniversary.

“I look at her and light goes all through me,” wrote Cody, adding, “1 year with you. Since I met you I’ve felt as though I’ve been living in perpetual sunlight. I like the sun because you can’t buy it, grasp it or possess it. You can only appreciate it when it’s there, feel it all over and let it make its way within. Love is quite the same. I love you.”

The couple confirmed their relationship in the lead up to the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with Cody making his professional swimming debut alongside Emma as part of the Australian swim team.

To mark the couple’s latest milestone, scroll down to look back at some of their most adorable moments.