Katy Perry is set to light up the MCG on Saturday 28 September with her AFL pre-game grand final performance.

It’s been revealed that the 39-year-old will also be receiving a pretty penny for the event, which has already drawn plenty of controversy due to the setlist.

The songstress will be performing at the 2024 AFL Grand Final. (Credit: Getty)

The Herald Sun has reported that Katy Perry will be paid $5 million for her grand final performance. She’ll be singing five songs, which means she’ll earn an eye watering $1 million per song.

Though she’s set to make a tidy sum, there has been rumours of disagreements between Katy’s team and the organisers of the event over the setlist.

The singer reportedly wants to perform new tracks from her recently released album, 143, while AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon declared “we only want your bangers.”

While the exact songs Katy will be singing remain unknown, the 39-year-old has teased a collaboration with an unnamed Aussie female pop star.

“There’s going to be a surprise performance of a favourite Australian artist that I look up to,” Katy told Sunrise.

“She will be singing a little bit with me, and I’ll be singing a little bit with her.

“I’ve been sworn to secrecy, locked up, chains — all of it.”

This comment has led fans to believe Tina Arena may be the elusive songstress as Chains is her biggest hit.

Katy also told The Project that the mystery guest is a Scorpio, which just so happens to be Tina Arena’s star sign.

Katy performed at the Superbowl in 2015. (Credit: Getty)

The news that Katy would be headlining was announced back in July, which was met with a mixed reception.

Footy fans were divided over the decision to have an international act perform at one of the biggest events on the Aussie calendar, with people taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their opinions.

“Queen of halftime,” one user said, while another added, “[It’s] basically our superbowl.”

“Great choice!! The show will be FANTASTIC. Can’t wait!!” a third said, with another sharing: “It’s @katyperry’s world and we’re lucky to be living in it ❤️‍🔥 she was amazing at the women’s cricket, can’t wait for her to be back at the ‘G!

On the other hand, some fans were disappointed that an Australian act wasn’t chosen instead.

“AFL Grand final should be about giving Australian bands some exposure. Let @BIRDSOFTOKYO do it again they were awesome when they did it,” someone said on X.

Another said: “Haha rather watch the 2018 grand final replay. Couldn’t think of anything worse than watching Katy Perry pre grand final.”

“The AFL continuing their long-standing practice of hiring foreign performers a decade or two after they were popular,” someone else chimed in.

She’ll be touring Australia in 2025. (Credit: Getty)

Katy Perry’s grand final performance comes just days after it was announced the popstar will be returning to Aussie shores again in 2025 for her The Lifetimes tour.

The 39-year-old will be performing shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth in June next year. You can grab tickets here.