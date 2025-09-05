Miranda Kerr has opened up about Orlando Bloom’s split from Katy Perry.

The 42-year-old said the former engaged couple’s relationship is vastly different to what you’d imagine given the headlines about their recent split.

In fact, the Australian model was hanging out with Orlando, 48, and Katy, 40, over the weekend to celebrate the fourth birthday of their daughter Daisy.

“Katy and I were talking to Orlando, and then they were like, ‘Oh, let’s get a photo,'” she told the Kyle and Jackie O show this week.

“And it was kind of funny, Katy sent me the photo of Orlando and then his two exes on the side, but we all had such a big smile on our faces.

“You know, we’re one big, happy family, as always. It’s amazing, I love her. And him, obviously.”

When the radio co-hosts pointed out that the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s relationships seem to end on good terms, Miranda said she wouldn’t expect any differently.

“I mean, honestly, when you especially when you have children, it shouldn’t be any other way,” she said on air. “Like, the needs of the child always has to come first. And it needs to be harmonious.

“And you know what? They’re going to be in your life for the rest of your life. Because they have a child together, so you just be peaceful, I mean, in my opinion.”

Back in May 2023, Miranda provided fans with insight into her relationship with Orlando and Katy, who were engaged at the time.

Speaking to Stellar Magazine’s Something To Talk About podcast, she revealed how she and Orlando had been able to navigate their co-parenting relationship, and how their new respective partners had played a key part in helping the famous exes raise their son, 14-year-old Flynn Bloom.

Kerr, Bloom, and their son Flynn in 2013. (Credit: Getty)

Miranda and Orlando were married from 2010 to 2013, and while there have been rumours of tension between the couple following their divorce, they have remained consistently complimentary of one another in the decade following their split.

Miranda has since remarried to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, with the couple sharing their two sons, Myles, 5, and Hart, 6.

When asked about her current co-parenting relationship with Orlando, Miranda had nothing but positive things to say.

“From day one, Orlando and I really made a commitment to put Flynn’s needs at the forefront of everything we do. So that’s how he’s grown up – with two loving parents that want the best for him and then obviously, when Evan and Katy came into the picture, we just felt that offered Flynn even more love and he really sees that,” she told Something To Talk About.

Kerr and Spiegel (L), Perry and Bloom (R). (Credit: Getty)

She was also quick to dispel any presumption of tension between herself and Katy, telling Something To Talk About that the two famous mums were closer than ever.

“I literally say how thankful I am for Katy every day. As she’s said in the past, she will sometimes sidebar text me and be like, ‘Hey, what do you think of this?’ or ‘What if we do this?’ and ‘Maybe this is a good solution’, so we’re always kind of working together as that female force to try and do the best thing for our families,” she said.

“I feel very blessed to have that relationship with her. She really is like a sister to me and we’ve kind of connected from day one.”

She further expressed her gratitude for Katy’s support, adding that the “incredible mum” has been her cheerleader not just in parenting, but in business as well.

“She even dressed up at the G’Day LA event when she gave me the award [for Excellence in Arts]. She dressed up as our [KORA Organics] turmeric glow moisturiser because that’s her favourite moisturiser in the world and that was her idea. She was like ‘Surprise!’.”

