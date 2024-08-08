The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are drawing to a close, and team Australia have come out with a bang – but they’re not done yet.

Here’s Australia’s current Olympic medal tally!

Australia is currently third on the Olympic leader board in terms of the amount of gold medals won at the games. So far we’ve acquired 18 golds, 14 silvers and 13 bronzes for a total of 45 medals.

Our medal hall on Day 13 brought Australia to a total of 45 medals this Olympics. (Images: Getty)

Day 13

The Aussies didn’t win any gold on Day 13 of the Paris 2024 Olympics, but they did win four medals.

Moesha Johnson started off the day with a silver medal in the women’s 10km marathon swim, followed by silver for Australia in the canoe sprint. Riley Fitzsimmons, Pierre van der Westhuyzen, Jackson Collins and Noah Havard just missed out on gold to Germany – but 0.04s.

Australia also won two bronze medals in boxing – one in the men’s and the other in the women’s competition.

Charlie Senior walked away with bronze for the men, while Caitlin Parker also won bronze – Australia’s first ever women’s boxing medal.

Australia won four gold medals on Day 12. (Images: Getty)

Day 12

Day 12 marked Australia’s best EVER single day in Olympic history, claiming four golds and two bronzes. This has also made the Paris 2024 games Australia’s best ever Olympic result.

The day started off with gold for Keagan Palmer in the men’s park skateboarding competition, with the youngster defending his Olympic title. This was followed by another gold for Matt Wearn in the men’s dinghy – with him going back-to-back after also winning gold in Tokyo.

But the golds didn’t stop there. Over on the cycling track, the men’s team pursuit claimed gold – a feat not seen since the Athens games in 2004. The team comprised of Oliver Bleddyn, Sam Welsford, Conor Leahy and Kelland O’Brien.

Our fourth and final gold obtained on Day 12 came through Nina Kennedy in the women’s pole vault competition – Australia’s first ever women’s field gold medal in history.

Australia won two bronzes on Day 12. (Images: Getty)

Along with the four gold medals, Australia also won two bronzes. The first was through Jemima Montag and Rhydian Cowley in the mixed race walk marathon relay.

Our sixth and final medal on Day 12 was won by Matthew Denny in the men’s discus – Australia’s first ever men’s discus medal.

Australia won another gold and another bronze medal on Day 11 of the games. (Images: Getty)

Day 11

Arisa Trew has become Australia’s youngest ever gold medallist, at 14 years and 86 days old! The youngster claimed the Olympic title in the women’s skateboarding event.

The Aussie men’s Team Pursuit track cycling team walked away with bronze on Day 11 of the games. They also broke the world record during their campaign.

Noemie Fox won a gold medal while Jack Robinson won silver for Australia on Day 10 of the Paris Olympics. (Image: Getty)

Day 10

After an incredible Olympic campaign from Jess Fox, it was her younger sister Noemie’s turn to hit the water in the kayak cross event.

Noemie Fox dominated in her run in the brand-new Olympic event, and walked away with the gold medal! The moment was extremely emotional for the Fox family, who are all Olympians in the same sport.

Meanwhile, over in Tahiti, Jack Robinson picked up a silver medal in the men’s surfing competition!

The Aussie women once again dominated on Day 9 of the 2024 Olympics. (Images: Getty)

Day 9

It was a great night in the pool to finish off the swimming competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics! Meg Harris claimed silver in the 50m freestyle, while our women’s 4x100m medley relay team also walked away with a silver medal around their necks.

In an Aussie first, Nicola Olyslagers and Eleanor Patterson scored a silver and bronze medal respectively in the women’s high jump final! This marked the first time in history two Australians have found themselves on the podium in the same athletics field event.

On Day 8 of the Olympics, Australia won an additional five medals. (Images: Getty)

Day 8

It was another successful day on Day 8 of the games, started off by Matt Edben and John Peers’ gold medal in the men’s tennis doubles! Our first gold medal in tennis since 1996.

Grae Morris then went on to win a silver medal in windsurfing, followed by Kaylee McKeown in the pool once again, who just scraped through to win bronze following a disqualification of another swimmer.

Ariarne Titmus then added another medal to her tally, claiming silver in the women’s 800m final. The day was finished off with another bronze in the pool, this time in the mixed 4x100m medley relay!

Australia won four medals on Day 7 – three gold and one bronze. (Images: Getty)

Day 7

Day 7 lived up to all the hype! The day started with a bronze medal for Jess Morrison and Annabelle McIntyre in the rowing women’s pairs.

In the early hours of the morning, Olympic history was made by two Australians. Cam McEvoy won Australia’s first ever medal in the men’s 50m freestyle – and it just so happened to be gold!

Immediately after that, Kaylee McKeown set out to defend her Tokyo 2020 title in the 200m backstroke – and that she did! She has now won both the 100m and 200m events at back-to-back Olympics.

Over at the BMX track, Saya Sakakibara clinched the gold medal, the perfect full circle moment after she crashed and was hospitalised at the Tokyo 2020 games.

The Australian women continued to dominate on Day 6. (Images: Getty)

Day 6

Day 6 saw the athletics portion of the 2024 Olympics kick off, and our Aussies came out with a bang! Jemima Montag claimed bronze in the women’s 20km race walk.

Meanwhile at the pool, our Aussie women’s 4x200m relay team broke an Olympic record and won the gold medal. The team, consisting of Mollie O’Callaghan, Lani Pallister, Brianna Throssell and Ariarne Titmus, improved on Australia’s bronze medal result from the Tokyo 2020 games.

Australia won five medals on Day 5. (Images: Getty)

Day 5

There was another flurry of medals on Day 5 of Paris 2024, led by the one and only Jess Fox. She defended her C1 canoe slalom title from Tokyo 2020!

Two silver medals were won by our Aussie men in the pool – Zac Stubblety-Cook in the 200m breaststroke, and Kyle Chalmers in the 100m freestyle.

Our two bronze medals on Day 5 came from Natalya Diehm in BMX Freestyle cycling, and Penny Smith in the women’s trap shooting!

It was a strong day in the pool. (Images: Getty)

Day 4

Day 4 once again saw Australia dominate in the swimming events! Kaylee McKeown won the gold medal in the women’s 100m backstroke final, defending her Olympic title from the Tokyo 2020 games.

The men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team also made their mark, claiming Australia’s first bronze medal of the 2024 Olympics.

The team consisted of Max Giuliani, Flynn Southam, Elijah Winnington and Tommy Neill.

It was another successful day on Day 3. (Images: Getty)

Day 3

Christopher Burton kicked off Day 3 of the games with an unexpected silver medal in event jumping! Following his second place finish, all eyes went to the pool as Ariarne Titmus and Mollie O’Callaghan went head-to-head in the hotly contested 200m freestyle race.

It was as competitive as expected, but Mollie had a strong final lap and was able to secure the gold! Australia secured first and second, and Ariarne claimed the silver medal.

Jess Fox won gold in the K1 canoe slalom event. (Image: Getty)

Day 2

On Day 2, Jessica Fox clinched the win in the canoe slalom K1 event. The gold medal had eluded the French-born Olympian since her Olympic debut in London 2012, so she was extremely emotional standing on the podium with the gold medal around her neck.

Coming from a family of Olympians in the same sport, Jess said, “I’ve been chasing this for a few years, and my mum before me was chasing this gold medal in ‘92 and ‘96. So to achieve it in Paris is just very special for our family.”

Grace Brown won gold in the women’s road cycling time trial. (Image: Getty)

Day 1

The athletes in green and gold had an incredible start to the games, with a record-breaking Day 1 which saw us win three golds and two silvers.

Our best-ever first day in Olympic history was kicked off by Grace Brown who won gold in the women’s road cycling time trial.

Grace faced treacherous conditions on the course thanks to the rain, but after a less-than-ideal start, she was able to come back to win the gold. It was the first time Australia has won a medal in the time trial.

There were lots of medals won in the pool on Day 1. (Images: Getty)

The rest of the medals on Day 1 unsurprisingly came from the pool.

Elijah Winnington kicked things off, winning a silver medal in the men’s 400m freestyle race, while Ariarne Titmus successfully defended her title in the women’s 400m freestyle, defeating Canada’s Summer McIntosh and America’s Katie Ledecky.

Australia’s swimmers were also extremely successful in the first lot of relay events.

Emma McKeon, Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack and Meg Harris made history as part of the women’s 4x100m relay team who won gold for Australia for the fourth time in a row. Australia are the current world record holders in the event, and almost appear unbeatable. They have kept the title from London 2012, Rio 2016, and Tokyo 2020.

The men were almost as successful in the same 4x100m relay event, but they were just beaten by team USA.

The team, comprised of Kai Taylor, Jack Cartwright, Flynn Southam and Kyle Chalmers, won a silver medal.

