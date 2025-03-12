Australian Olympic swimmer Kyle Chalmers has announced that he and his partner, Norwegian swimmer Ingeborg Loyning, are expecting a baby!

The pair revealed their big personal news on social media, writing, “We can’t wait to welcome our little Norwegian princess into the world later this year 🌸🩷👼.”

The couple announced their engagement in June last year via a sweet Instagram post, just weeks before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The caption was simple, with Kyle putting an infinity emoji alongside the date he proposed, 19 June 2024. But the darling photos of the couple said it all.

In the post, Kyle and Ingeborg are smiling at one another while the latter’s diamond ring-adorned hand rests on her now-fiancee’s chest.

A beautiful couple. (Image: Instagram)

Family, friends and fellow swimmers were quick to flock to the comment section to congratulate the happy couple.

“Congrats ❤️❤️,” Ariarne Titmus wrote, and Kai Taylor echoed those sentiments with a “Congrats ❤️” of his own.

“Congratulations to you both ❤️,” fellow swimmer Shayna Jack wrote, and former Olympian Michael Klim commented, “Woohoo 🥳”.

Kyle visiting his girlfriend’s home country of Norway. (Image: Instagram)

It’s believed that Kyle, 25, and Ingeborg, 23, have been together since June 2023 and met through their mutual sport.

Ingeborg is a Norwegian Olympian swimmer who is living in Australia to train.

The couple seemingly made their relationship ‘Instagram official’ in a post on Ingeborg’s Instagram page in December 2023.

The swimmers uploaded a selfie together in Ingeborg’s home country of Norway, alongside the caption, “Change of scenery ☃️ #whitechristmas,” hinting that the couple spent the holiday together.

Kyle also met many members of his then-girlfriend’s family on the special trip.

Too cute. (Image: Instagram)

Kyle and Ingeborg’s romance came shortly after the Aussie star revealed that he almost quit swimming after the public spread the idea of a ‘love triangle’ ensuing between himself and fellow swimmers Emma McKeon and Cody Simpson.

Emma and Kyle briefly dated in 2021, before the former confirmed her relationship with her now-partner, Aussie superstar Cody Simpson.

The speculation about the supposed ‘love triangle’ really took a toll on Kyle, who revealed he was crying in his hotel room hours before his gold medal-winning 100 metre freestyle race at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“It is a sport that I love,” he told Ally Langdon on A Current Affair over a year after the event took place. “But I was in a very, very dark place,” he added.

