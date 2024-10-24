  •  
Travis Fimmel has stolen hearts since his Vikings days, but who has his heart? Inside his relationship history

Every Vikings fan remembers Ragnar!
Travis Fimmel is the Australian heartthrob who quickly stole hearts across the globe after portraying the rugged Vikings character, Ragnar Lathrbok, and fans have continued to ponder his relationship history ever since.

He was a breakout star that became the face of the popular television series – easily recognised by his crystal blue eyes.

travis fimmel vikings
He portrayed Ragnar in Vikings.

Vikings ran for six seasons, spawning two spin-offs after its end. Since then, Travis maintained a relatively low profile starring in a television series every so often. He even admitted to The Sydney Morning Herald that he “chose the wrong career” in 2022.

“In real life I can’t stand anything being about me,” he said.

Despite his irregular appearance on TV, Travis seems to have a keen eye on quality projects given their success including Black Snow, Boy Swallows Universe, and soon-to-be Dune: Prophecy which releases in November 2024.

With fans’ interest in Travis, 45, peaking once more, many have wondered if he has found ‘the one’ in his quiet time.

Boy Swallows universe travis fimmel
He starred in the Netflix hit series, Boy Swallows Universe with Phoebe Tonkin. (Credit: Getty)

Does Travis Fimmel have a wife?

The question of Travis Fimmel’s married life is one that remains on Vikings’ fans’ lips. But it is believed that Travis is not married, nor has he ever been married.

The actor is incredibly tight-lipped when it comes to his dating life, but it is believed Travis is single. However, the Dune: Prophecy star does have an interesting dating history.

Continue scrolling to jump back in time to see Travis Fimmel’s rumoured and confirmed dating history.

dune prophecy travis fimmel
Dune: Prophecy releases in November. (Credit: Binge)

Travis Fimmel’s dating history:

Travis has been linked to various people in the entertainment industry, however, not all alleged romances were confirmed.

While Joy Bryant wasn’t the first to be linked with Travis, reports have claimed the American actress was his first real girlfriend. However, the pair reportedly called it quits after six months.

He was confirmed to be dating Canadian singer Nicole Appleton, best known for her role in the British girl group All Saints. According to Hello! the pair dated for three years before splitting.

“Nicole is great, we’re just different. And she dumped me, I never dumped her,” the publication reported.

Travis with Jessica Miller in 2002. (Credit: Getty)
In 2002, he reportedly dated New Zealand model Rachel Hunter and American model Jessica Miller.

He was also linked to American actress Merrin Melissa Dungey, Ceara-Lynch, and Serena Viharo.

