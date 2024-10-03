First look at Nicole Kidman’s upcoming erotic thriller, ‘Babygirl’

2024 is truly the year of Nicole Kidman.

The 57-year-old Aussie actress has been in countless movies and television shows already this year, but critics are dubbing her upcoming age-gap erotic thriller Babygirl her best.

Nicole at the 2024 Venice Film Festival. (Credit: Getty)

Babygirl debuted at the 81st Venice Film Festival back in August this year, and the film received a six-and-a-half minute standing ovation.

Not only that, but Nicole Kidman also won the best actress award for her performance.

There’s been plenty of buzz and critical acclaim about the film, but what exactly is it about? Below, we list everything you need to know about Babygirl.

It’s a steamy film. (Credit: A24)

Babygirl, directed by Halina Reijn, follows a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family at risk when she starts an affair with her much younger intern.

Nicole Kidman stars as CEO Romy, while Harris Dickinson (Where the Crawdads Sing) portrays intern Samuel.

Australian actress Sophie Wilde also stars in the film alongside Antonio Banderas, Gaite Jansen, Izabel Mar, Vaughan Reilley, Victor Slezak, Anoop Desai, Bartley Booz, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper, Leslie Silva, and Dolly Wells.

Ewan McGregor’s daughter, Esther McGregor, also appears in the movie as Nicole Kidman’s character’s daughter!

Nicole and Harris filming the movie back in December. (Credit: Getty)

Speaking on her role in Babygirl, Nicole said, “This definitely leaves me exposed and vulnerable and frightened and all of those things when it’s given to the world, but making it with these people here, it was delicate and intimate and very, very deep.”

Babygirl is a steamy, sexy and sweaty film that pushes the envelope.

“All of us carry a little black box filled with taboo fantasies that we might never share with anyone. I am fascinated by the duality of human nature, and this film is an attempt to shine a light, without judgement, on the opposing forces that make up our personalities,” writer-director Halina Reijn said at the Venice Film Festival.

“To me, feminism is the freedom to study a woman’s vulnerability, love, shame, rage, and inner beast.”

Babygirl releases in cinemas worldwide on Christmas Day, 25 December 2024.