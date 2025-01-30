More than 40 years after the 1983 original series of The Little House on the Prairie, fans will be receiving a reboot.

Netflix has announced that the new show will be “part hopeful, family drama, part epic survival tale and part origin story of the American West.”

The streaming platform further stated that “this fresh adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s iconic semi-autobiographical Little House books offers a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier.”

(Credit: Getty)

Laura Ingalls Wilder released eight “Little House” books in the 1930s-1940s whilst the ninth was published in 1971.

The books were all based on her childhood in the American Midwest in the late 1800s.

After the release of the final book which was an autobiographical novel, in 1974. the books became an NBC series which aired for nine series.

Three “Little House” movies were released after the series and now, in 2025, the series will have a freshen-up.

(Credit: Getty)

The newest series is being creatively produced by Rebecca Sonnenshire, who will also be the executive producer.

Other executive producers include Joy Gorman Wettels, Dana Fox, Susanna Fogel and Trip Friendly.

“It has been a long-held dream of mine to carry on my father’s legacy and adapt Wilder’s classic American stories for a 21st-century audience in a way that brings together fans of both the books and the original television series,” said Trip Friendly in a statement. “I am thrilled by our talented creative team led by Rebecca Sonnenshine who are bringing these beloved stories about family, community, and survival to longtime fans and new generations.”

The new version is expected to follow Caroline and her husband Charles and their daughters Laura and Mary as they leave Wisconsin.

Jinny Howe, Vice President of Netflix also released a statement saying, “Little House on the Prairie has captured the hearts and imaginations of so many fans around the world, and we’re excited to share its enduring themes of hope and optimism with a fresh take on this iconic story.”

“Rebecca’s vision threads the needle with an emotional depth that will delight both new and existing fans of this beloved classic.”

Creative lead and executive producer Rebecca, added, “I fell deeply in love with these books when I was five years old. They inspired me to become a writer and a filmmaker, and I am honored and thrilled to be adapting these stories for a new global audience with Netflix.”

(Credit: Getty)

Since it’s book-to-series adaptation in 1974, there have been attempts at recreating the magic of the Prairie.

Original cast member, Kate Grassle, who played the matriarch Caroline Ingalls, spoke to People magazine in 2024 saying, “There have been lots of attempts to do a Little House on the Prairie again,” Grassle said. “There have been shows, there have been a musical, and I think we had a unique experience and it can’t be repeated.”

The release date for the Netflix show is yet to be announced.

