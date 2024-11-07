After being stalked by a bloodthirsty monster, dealing with normies, battling teenagers in Nevermore Academy, and having her Rave’N gown ruined by fake blood, Wednesday Addams isn’t shying away from season two.

Diehard Addams Family fans questioned if they would enjoy a series reboot but were thoroughly impressed when the heart and soul – or lack thereof – was the essence of Wednesday.

Jenna Ortega announced Wednesday was in production with this selfie.

Now, the hit series by Netflix returns for a second season which officially entered production in May 2024.

With another season comes new cast, new storylines and new threats. Ahead of Wednesday season two, we investigate all the details – continue scrolling to read.

What is the plot for Wednesday season two?

Cementing herself as a spooky teenage detective in season one, Wednesday will continue her supernatural adventures in the upcoming season.

A more “torturous journey” has already been promised – sadistic Wednesday should thoroughly enjoy the plot.

The first season came to a vicious end with suspecting Marilyn was discovered to be the villain, controlling a murderous monster, The Hyde – uncovered to be Tyler Galpin. Just when the viewer believed all was safe and well in the gloomy town of Jericho, Netflix showed Tyler turning into his monstrous alter ego to escape – meaning he will most likely return for another season.

The season two cast photo from Netflix.

However, the specific plot for season two is yet to be revealed.

Wednesday season two release date:

While it is confirmed that Wednesday season two is well on the way, when the new season will launch on Netflix remains unknown.

However, Netflix has previously released a schedule of planned releases for 2024, and Wednesday unsurprisingly didn’t make the cut. Deadline has reported the new season will air sometime in 2025.

The season was significantly delayed due to the WGA and SAG-Aftra strikes in the US, considering another season was confirmed in January 2023.

Who is the cast of Wednesday?

Reprising her role as Wednesday Addams is Jenna Ortega, joined by regulars Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay).

In season one, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman who portray Morticia and Gomez respectively have been changed to series regulars.

There are a number of new guest stars this season including Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Fred Armisen, Christopher Lloyd, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo and Joonas Suotamo.

A mother & daughter, aka Morticia and Wednesday, hug on set.

Meanwhile, there are a bunch of newcomers to set including Billie Piper, Steve Buscemi, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor.

Below is a list of Wednesday season two cast members and their characters:

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Billie Piper as Capri

Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Deputy Ritchie Santiago

Victor Dorobantu as Thing

Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Ottinger

Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus

Morticia and Gomez from the original Addams Family movies.

Where to watch the original Addams Family movies?

There have been many adaptations of The Addams Family, but arguably the most popular is the 90s’ trilogy starring Christina Ricci (Wednesday), Anjelica Huston (Morticia) and Raul Julia (Gomez).

The 1991 and 93’ movies titled The Addams Family and Addams Family Values respectively can both be streamed on Prime Video in Australia. However, it appears the third (1998) movie, Addams Family Reunion cannot currently be streamed in Australia.

