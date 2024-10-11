Freida McFadden’s hit thriller novel The Housemaid has made waves in the literary world, and now it’s getting its very own screen adaptation.

With Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney spearheading the film, we’re sure it’ll be every bit as exciting and gripping as the book itself.

“I can’t even express how excited I am to announce that #TheHousemaidMovie is coming soon!!!” author Freida McFadden wrote on Instagram when announcing the book’s film adaptation.

“@Lionsgate has come up with the absolute perfect cast and director, and I am just so grateful! I mean, Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Paul Feig… mind blown!!!!”

“I’m so honoured and thankful to all my readers who helped make this dream come true!!!!!” she added.

In addition to the announcement that Seyfried and Sweeney would be starring in The Housemaid, it was also revealed that Paul Feig would be bringing the story to life on the big screen. He’s most well known for directing A Simple Favour, another thriller film.

The Housemaid follows a wealthy and affluent couple, Nina and Andrew Winchester, and their housemaid Millie. Millie is seeking a fresh start while trying to leave behind the shadows of her past, but she soon realises that the Winchesters’ secrets may be more dangerous than her own…

Amanda Seyfried will be playing the character of Nina, while Sydney Sweeney will be portraying Millie.

The President of production for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group said that Sweeney and Seyfried were “perfect” for the roles because “they’re both mysterious, nuanced and incredibly skilled at becoming characters who don’t reveal everything right away.”

The remainder of the cast are yet to be announced. (Credit: Getty)

The Housemaid has been labelled “an unbelievably twisty read that will have you glued to the pages late into the night. Anyone who loves The Woman in the Window, The Wife Between Us and The Girl on the Train won’t be able to put this down!”

If you haven’t read the book yet, you can grab a copy here.

Specific details about production and release dates currently remain unknown, but we’ll be updating this article once new information becomes available!

