After a brilliant first season of the Yellowstone spin-off, 1923, the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren led series has been confirmed for a second season.

Another season was first announced by Paramount+ ahead of the season one finale in February 2023. But suffered countless delays due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

(Credit: Paramount+)

At the end of 2024, the second season of Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan’s series entered production. With the streaming giant confirming its release date in early 2025.

As fans eagerly wait, we’ve answered all your burning questions about 1923 season two, including plot, cast and premiere date.

What is the plot for 1923 season two?

In the upcoming season, the Dutton ranch will face a cruel winter, threatening new challenges and unfinished business for Jacob and Cara. It is these harsh conditions that put the Dutton legacy at risk.

Meanwhile, Spencer embarks on a journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Alexandra is on her own terrifying journey in the trans-Atlantic to find Spencer – hoping to reclaim their love.

In season one, the love story between Spencer and Alexandra ended in tragedy following Alex’s former fiancé and his family. Her ex ultimately died after entering a duel with Spencer.

(Credit: Paramount+)

Who are the cast for 1923 season two?

Returning to their leading roles as Jacob and Cara are Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren respectively. Brandon Sklenar reprises his role as Spencer, alongside Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra.

Joining the cast are also Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roche, Timothy Dalton and Jennifer Carpenter.

When does 1923 season two release?

Paramount+ has confirmed season two of 1923 will release on Sunday, February 23, 2025 in Australia.

(Credit: Paramount+)

How are 1883 and 1923 connected?

The Yellowstone series has been a huge success with Kevin Costner taking the lead. In its success, the show has inspired two prequel series, 1883 and 1923. Given the Yellowstone world follows the Dutton family tree, there are countless ways 1883 and 1923 are connected.

The prequel series, 1883 premiered in 2021 and tells the origin story of the Dutton family, following ancestors James and Margaret Dutton. In this prequel, the surviving son of James and Margaret, John Dutton Sr, grows up to be the patriarch of the Dutton family in 1923.

Meanwhile, 1923 opens with Elsa – the eldest sister of John – narrating the changes that have occurred since 1883. Elsa unfortunately passed a decade before John.

“I chose that moment in time [year 1923] to peek back in because you’re seeing the children that we’ve met in 1883 attempting to raise another generation of Dutton,” creator Taylor Sheridan said in a Paramount+ video and to The Hollywood Reporter.

(Credit: Paramount+)

Where to watch Yellowstone and it’s spin-offs, 1883 and 1923:

In Australia, all seasons of Yellowstone is available for streaming on Stan. Meanwhile, 1883 and 1923 are available for streaming on Paramount+ in Australia.

Stream 1883 and 1923 on Paramount Plus from $9.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.

