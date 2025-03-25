Tranquillity, peace and major plot twists: welcome to the wild world of Nine Perfect Strangers.

Based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name, the popular series stars Nicole Kidman as Masha Dmitrichenko, an eccentric wellness guru who runs Tranquillum House – a resort where all is not as it seems.

It’s the second time Nicole has worked with the Australian author, after the wildly successful adaptation of Liane’s book Big Little Lies.

With a second season well on its way, here’s everything you need to know…

Image: Prime Video

What is Nine Perfect Strangers about?

The plot of Nine Perfect Strangers translates quite literally from the title, with nine people who don’t know each other sharing in one of the strangest ‘vacations’ of all time.

These nine hand-selected people travel to a wellness retreat that claims it will help them shed their literal and mental baggage.

Masha, the retreat’s enigmatic director, promises to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies through a series of activities, such as hiking or, you know, digging graves and living in silence for extended periods of time. All the while, a mysterious darkness cuts through the ‘tranquil’ nature of the scenic setting.

Though the novel is set in Australia, the TV adaptation has placed the wellness retreat in California in the United States. However, it was still filmed in the Byron Bay hinterland in 2020, at the Soma retreat. Season two, on the other hand, was filmed in the freezing Austrian Alps.

Image: Prime Video

When does Nine Perfect Strangers season two release?

The eight-episode second season of Nine Perfect Strangers will premiere sometime in Spring in the US, and therefore, should release in Autumn in Australia.

Unfortunately, the network has not confirmed the official release date as of yet.

Who is cast in Nine Perfect Strangers?

Boasting a star-studded cast, Nine Perfect Strangers features Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Shannon, Asher Keddie, Manny Jacinto, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Grace Van Patten and Tiffany Boone. Yep, that’s a lot of big names.

Nicole will return for season two, along with Henry Golding, Mark Strong and Lena Olin as series regulars.

Where can I watch Nine Perfect Strangers in Australia?

Produced by Bruna Papandrea and showrunner David E. Kelley for US streaming service Hulu, keen fans were hoping that the show would be picked up by an Australian partner – much like other Hulu dramas Little Fires Everywhere and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Luckily, Nine Perfect Strangers was snapped up by Prime Video in Australia, meaning you can catch it on their streaming service right now. Season two will receive the same treatment and be available on the streaming platform when it airs.

Stream Nine Perfect Strangers on Prime Video from $9.99/mth, with a 30-day free trial.

