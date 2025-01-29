Amanda Seyfried’s family life: Meet the Mamma Mia star’s two kids

Mamma Mia star Amanda Seyfried has won our hearts on-screen time and time again.
Whilst the 39-year-old is private with her family life, she is a proud mother to two children with her husband Thomas Sadoski.
The pair met in 2015 whilst starring in the off-Broadway play The Way We Get By, and now share a beautiful family.
We have put together everything we know about Amanda Seyfried’s two children…
Nina Sadoski
7
Whilst Amanda and her husband Thomas live a private life, we have had some glimpses of her beautiful daughter Nina, who shares the same golden locks as her Mum!
The pair welcomed their first child in March 2017, a few weeks after they decided to elope.
“I really wanted to have rings on in the hospital, you know? And what if something goes wrong, and he’s not legally my husband?” Amanda told PorterEdit.
After the birth of their daughter, they moved from California to a farm in New York’s Catskill Mountain. Amanda often shares photos at the farm with her children helping out around the property.
The actress took to Instagram in March 2022 with a fun video of Nina filling up bowls for the animals with the caption, “She’s hired.”
Amanda has also shared in interviews that Nina is a natural-born performer, and will hopefully follow in her mother’s footsteps!
Thomas Sadoski
4
In September 2020, Amanda and Thomas welcomed their second child, Thomas.
The pregnancy was kept private and the birth of their son was introduced through a statement to INARA and War Child USA.
“With the birth of our son, our commitment to the work of INARA and War Child has only deepened,” they said in their statement. “These organisations have become our guiding light.”
Whilst her little ones are still coming to understand what their parents do for a living, Amanda shared that when her Today show interview was on the TV, he got confused thinking she had left.
“My son is only 2½, so he doesn’t really get it. When he saw me on the Today show, he got sad because he thought I was away. He said, ‘Mama!’ and I had to reassure him, ‘Hey, I’m right here!’ It’s confusing for him, and it should be,” she shared in a 2023 interview.
After the birth of their son, Amanda’s mother moved in next door to help out when needed.
With her husband’s movie projects, it often means he is away, “If my husband’s here, because he’s off working a lot these days, it’s the three of us in the morning,” Amanda shared to The Wall Street Journal in 2023.
“One of us will be up with the boy and then my mom will be making breakfast for my daughter, and my son will have “Blippi” and his milk and his cereal.”
When asked about the privacy of her children, Amanda shared to Entertainment Tonight, “I don’t share her face or anything (online): I’ll let her choose when she wants to do that later on in life.”
Thomas Sadoski (husband)
48
American actor, Thomas Sadoski met his wife Amanda in 2015 as co-stars.
Their on-screen romance turned real after a few months of dating the pair were engaged and then eloped before the birth of their first child.
The pair are raising their family on their farm in upstate New York.