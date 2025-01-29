Amanda Seyfried’s family life: Meet the Mamma Mia star’s two kids

In September 2020, Amanda and Thomas welcomed their second child, Thomas.

The pregnancy was kept private and the birth of their son was introduced through a statement to INARA and War Child USA.

“With the birth of our son, our commitment to the work of INARA and War Child has only deepened,” they said in their statement. “These organisations have become our guiding light.”

Whilst her little ones are still coming to understand what their parents do for a living, Amanda shared that when her Today show interview was on the TV, he got confused thinking she had left.

“My son is only 2½, so he doesn’t really get it. When he saw me on the Today show, he got sad because he thought I was away. He said, ‘Mama!’ and I had to reassure him, ‘Hey, I’m right here!’ It’s confusing for him, and it should be,” she shared in a 2023 interview.

After the birth of their son, Amanda’s mother moved in next door to help out when needed.

With her husband’s movie projects, it often means he is away, “If my husband’s here, because he’s off working a lot these days, it’s the three of us in the morning,” Amanda shared to The Wall Street Journal in 2023.

“One of us will be up with the boy and then my mom will be making breakfast for my daughter, and my son will have “Blippi” and his milk and his cereal.”

When asked about the privacy of her children, Amanda shared to Entertainment Tonight, “I don’t share her face or anything (online): I’ll let her choose when she wants to do that later on in life.”