It’s almost shocking that a simple cartoon about dragons and Vikings became such an international success upon its release in 2010, with a live action version of How to Train Your Dragon releasing more than a decade later.

Fans of the Dreamworks animated movie were initially sceptical that a live action film could live up to the original. But the official trailer has certainly changed people’s minds.

How to Train Your Dragon first released in 2010. (Credit: DreamWorks)

Across three films released between 2010 and 2019, How to Train Your Dragon has grossed more than $1.6 billion combined. It additionally inspired a TV spin-off series and a live show on ice.

As fans set to return to the Isle of Berk in 2025, TV WEEK has answered all your burning questions regarding the How to Train Your Dragon live action.

Who is the cast of How to Train Your Dragon 2025?

Taking on the clumsy protagonist hiccup is Mason Thames, best known for role in horror film, The Black Phone, meanwhile his warrior-like love interest Astrid will be portrayed by Nico Parker, best known for HBO’s The Last of Us.

Returning for the live action film is Gerald Butler, who voiced Hiccup’s father Stoick the Vast in the original animated films.

Also joining is Nick Frost as Gobber, Julian Dennison as Fishlegs, Gabriel Howeel as Snotlout, Bronwyn James as Ruffnut, and Harry Trevaldwyn as Tuffnut.

Gerard Butler returns as Stoick. (Credit: Getty)

When does the live action of How to Train Your Dragon release?

The live action adaptation of DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon will release on June 13, 2025, following brief delays due to the writer’s strikes in Hollywood.

Where to watch How to Train Your Dragon 2025?

All three How to Train Your Dragon films are available for streaming within Australia on Binge. Watch this space for more details on the live action film.

What is the plot for How to Train Your Dragon 2025?

The cartoon trilogy follows the clumsy and unheroic boy, Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel), who goes against Viking tradition to train a dragon and learn more about the creature, rather than kill it.

Where there is Hiccup, there is Astrid (voiced by America Ferrera)– a young, strong woman determined to be the best Viking in her village. From the very beginning, Astrid’s disdain for dragons is clear, that is until Hiccup opens her eyes to the truth.

