‘Spill the secrets’: Former Today Show stars unite as surprise income details leaked

It was the sweetest reunion: on October 18 Karl Stefanovic’s wife Jasmine revealed they’d met up with his former Today Show colleague Sarah Abo, by sharing a photo of Sarah’s newborn baby Sonny with her and Karl’s daughter Harper, six, to Instagram.

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“When Sonny met Harper,” Jasmine captioned the snap, tagging both Karl and Sarah in the post.

The meeting between the old friends and colleagues came four months after Karl was sensationally axed from the Today Show over his podcast interview with far-right figure Tommy Robinson.

Sarah announced her own departure from the show three months later, during her maternity leave after welcoming her cherished baby boy.

Now, sources tell Woman’s Day that the catch-up between old pals wasn’t just to chat through the joys of parenthood

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Karl and Jasmine’s daughter Harper met baby Sonny. (Credit: Instagram/jasyarby)

“Karl is keen to lure Sarah onto his podcast to spill the juicy secrets of their time on the Today show and to cause chaos,” an insider shares.

Certainly, reports suggest that Karl may need all the help he can get in relaunching his podcast, The Karl Stefanovic Show, in the wake of a falling out with the show’s co-founder – and Karl’s former friend – Keshnee Kemp.

Karl bought Kemp out of her 45 per cent share in the show for an undisclosed sum, days before the two were due to appear in court.

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However, The Australian reported on October 18 that despite the show’s online headline-making, sources had revealed it had barely made enough to break even since launch.

With Karl now more reliant on the podcast to earn cash than he was when he was pocketing a tidy income as the Today Show co-anchor, bagging an interview with Sarah could certainly prove a smart move.

Karl knows that Sarah would be a hit on The Karl Stefanovic Show. (Credit: Instagram)

“Karl reckons there’s a lot about the behind-the-scenes dynamics of breakfast television that viewers never get to hear about. He’d love it if he and Sarah could join forces to open up about the personalities, the pressure and what really goes on when the cameras stop rolling,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

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“Sarah has seen enough over the years to fill an entire series of podcast episodes. There were some big personalities and plenty of egos in that studio, and Karl knows listeners would be fascinated by her perspective.”

That may be so, but getting Sarah to talk candidly about former colleagues may not be so easy.

“Sarah knows Karl can be a bit of a loose cannon when the microphones are on, and that’s exactly why she’s cautious about letting her guard down,” the source adds.

“He has a knack for getting people talking, and once a conversation gets rolling, you never quite know what might come out. Sarah is well aware that even an off-the-cuff remark could become tomorrow’s headline.

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“While Karl might see Sarah as the perfect guest to dish on their Today Show days, she knows better than most how quickly a light-hearted conversation can take an unexpected turn,” the insider goes on.

“She’s not going to walk into a podcast studio without thinking carefully about what she’s prepared to share – especially with someone she knows can be unpredictable.

“Sarah likes Karl, but she’s no fool. She knows his cheeky, anything-goes style is part of his appeal, yet it’s also the reason she’d be keeping her cards close to her chest.”

Sarah Abo has assured fans there’s more to come. (Credit: Instagram/sarahabo)

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Indeed, Sarah has her own future to think about. She has already assured her own fans “there is more to come” and, in September, the Daily Telegraph poured fuel on rumours of a possible move to Seven.

“I think they would give her her own space on the weekend with a time frame to improve the ratings and if it works she will move into the weeknights role,” a source told the outlet.

An insider told Woman’s Day that Sarah has “already had opportunities from other networks come her way”, and there are some potential roles she is “seriously considering”.

“But right now, she’s enjoying being a mum and making the most of her time with Sonny,” the insider adds.

“She knows the rest can wait.”

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