‘My escape’: Sunrise star’s actress daughter opens up amid Home and Away whispers

She’s 18 years old, with the world at her feet – and now Sunrise host Matt Shirvington’s daughter Winter is sharing why she feels acting is her great “escape”.

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The star-in-the-making already has a string of acting credits to her name, including as an extra in Home and Away – and now sources tell Woman’s Day it’s just the start of what promises to be a stellar career.

“If you want someone who is able to bring your vision to life, I’m your girl,” Winter shares on her Casting Networks profile.

“I adapt well, will listen intently to your direction and perform to my fullest potential in every scene.”

Matt Shirvington’s daughter Winter is a star in the making. (Credit: Instagram)

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Indeed, even at a young age, Winter has proven she will embrace a variety of roles. As well as her stint on Home and Away, she has performed in theatrical performances of the Shakespeare plays Romeo and Juliet and The Tempest, as well as musicals The Lion King and Chicago.

Winter herself says on her online resume that she’s an actress who thrives on “depth, edge and complexity”, describing herself as someone who “isn’t afraid to disappear into a character and make people feel something real”.

“I care deeply about storytelling, not just on screen but in every moment of presence, through a look, a breath, a silence. I’m constantly learning and obsessing over performance, psychology, and the magic that happens between actor and audience,” she writes.

“But beyond acting, I’m someone who’s endlessly curious. I live for music, films that twist your heart and mind, and long conversations that stretch into early hours.

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“I find beauty in contradictions, I wear black but weirdly love the colour pink, I crave solitude but feel most alive on stage and screen,” she goes on.

Winter shares details about her love for acting online. (Credit: Instagram)

“I read endlessly and write what I could never say, except when in the mind of another character, it is my escape. I stare into the night too long and think a little too deeply about everything.

“More than anything, I want to create something that makes people feel seen, something they will forever search to experience again. And I’m willing to do the work to make that happen.”

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While Winter is determined to earn her place in the spotlight, with her dad part of the family at Channel Seven, there are whispers that a bigger role on Home and Away may be an option in the future.

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“Matt’s a big fan of Home and Away and knows what a great opportunity it could be. He’ll always have her back, whatever she decides to do,” an insider tells Woman’s Day, adding the star is “incredibly proud” of his daughter and wants to see her “chase her dreams”.

“Matt genuinely thinks Winnie has something special. He’s always talking about how talented she is and how much natural ability she has,” the source adds.

“He’s not just saying that because she’s his daughter – he really believes she could make a name for herself if she decides to pursue acting.”

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Matt Shirvington is proud of the woman his daughter is becoming. (Credit: Instagram/mattshirvo)

Indeed, the source says Matt is “so proud” of the young woman Winter – who is one of three children he shares with his wife Jessica – is becoming.

“He often brings her up with colleagues and tells them how great she is. He’s her biggest cheerleader and loves seeing her discover what she’s capable of,” the insider adds.

“Of course, Matt knows the industry can be tough, but he’d love nothing more than to see Winter get an opportunity to show people what she can do.

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“He thinks she’s a real talent, and while he’d never want to push her into anything, he’ll always encourage her to back herself. If acting is what she wants, he’ll be right there in her corner.”

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