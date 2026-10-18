Today Show replaces Danika Mason with new sports reporter Michael Atkinson

A new sports reporter is stepping up to the plate on the Nine’s breakfast show, Today, following the departure of Danika Mason late last week. Taking over the role will be sports reporter Michael Atkinson, who has been the host of Weekend Today for the last 10 months.

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Michael is excited to come back to his sport origins. (Image: Supplied)

Michael says that after a childhood of playing everything from rugby league, to swimming to playing cricket and tennis as a kid, before working in rugby union, netball and the Olympics as an adult in media, he feels “connected to every variety of sport”.

“Sport is in my veins,” he explains.

“With two home World Cups next year and Nine’s biggest ever year of sport, it’s going to be epic. I can’t wait to bring the latest sports news to our viewers.“

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Michael says his time hosting Weekend Today alongside co-hosts Alison Piotrowski and Lizzie Pearl has been a joy.

“Hosting Weekend Today alongside Ali and Lizzie has been such a huge privilege. The team behind the show – led by Executive Producer Michael Kersnovske – do a phenomenal job and are so incredible to work with,” he shares.

“Not only are Ali and Lizzie exceptional professionals, but they have also challenged me to be a better broadcaster and we have become close friends. The past 10 or so months on Weekend Today have been some of the most enjoyable of my career to date and I’m eternally grateful for the experience of sharing the desk with Ali and Lizzie.”

Ali, Michael and Lizzie on Weekend Today during NRL grand final week. (Image: Instagram)

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Michael will continue hosting Weekend Today until the 2026 summer break. He will also remain a member of the Wide World of Sports Team and continue his rugby union hosting duties on Nine.

You can tune into Today on Nine or 9Now.

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