Danika Mason and Liam Knight announce surprise engagement after year of Dating

Channel 9 presenter Danika Mason and former NRL player Liam Knight have announced their engagement, sharing photos of the special moment from their recent holiday in Italy.

Danika, 34, revealed the news on Instagram on Sunday, posting pictures of Liam proposing at the entrance of a sea cave in Sardinia.

“Some exciting news,” she captioned the series of photos.

The couple have been dating since early 2024, confirming their relationship publicly after months of speculation.

Liam, 30, who currently plays for UK Super League club Hull FC, proposed with a simple yet elegant oval diamond ring on a silver band.

The announcement was met with congratulations from colleagues and friends, including Today Show host Karl Stefanovic and fellow Channel 9 presenters.

“Yay. So good. Congrats” shared Karl. “Hoorayyyyy, congrats you guys!!!” added Sylvia Jeffreys.

Richard Wilkins also commented, writing: “Oh how wonderful!!! Hearty congratulations!!!”

Liam, originally from Alice Springs, was released by the Canterbury Bulldogs last year after playing only two matches in 2024. He then signed with Hull FC and has secured a new 12-month contract thanks to his consistent performances.

Despite the physical distance between them—Danika based in Australia and Liam playing in the UK—the couple has maintained a strong relationship over the past year.

This engagement marks a new chapter for Danika, who publicly called off her previous wedding in 2023 with fiancé Todd Liubinskas, just weeks before the ceremony.

“It certainly was an emotional rollercoaster,” she told Stellar earlier this year of the split. “When someone hurts you like that, you experience all the emotions from sadness to shock to anger.

“But sometimes you just have to get through it. You’ve got no option, really … People would ask me, ‘Are you OK?’ And I’d say, ‘Not right now, but I will be’.”

