Former Bachelor star Sam Wood faces court over alleged domestic violence charges

Former The Bachelor star turned fitness influencer Sam Wood will face court this morning after being reportedly charged with alleged domestic violence offences.
According to the Courier Mail, Queensland Police charged a 46-year-old Victorian man with assault occasioning bodily harm (domestic violence) and strangulation in a domestic setting following a call out to a Noosa address on Saturday night around 9pm.
He was refused bail and due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court early on Monday morning. The alleged victim is unable to be identified under Queensland law.
Following the reported charges, Wood has taken to Instagram with a statement on behalf of “the Wood family”.
“This is a difficult time for all of us, we are working through this as a family and are thoroughly cooperating with the authorities,” the statement read. It was also shared on his wife Snezana’s Instagram.
Wood first entered the public eye in 2015 after appearing on The Bachelor, where he met his wife, Snezana Marokoski.
In 2016, Wood launched his online fitness app 28 by Sam Wood, which he sold for a reported $71 million AUD in 2022. He currently has more than 250,000 Instagram followers.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.