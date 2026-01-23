I’m A Celeb’s Luke Bateman found love on The Bachelor in 2023 — Here’s why it ended

Advertisement

Before he was one of the celebs eating eyeballs in the jungle on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, Luke Bateman was the only one lucky in love in the 2023 The Bachelor Australia. During the heart-warming finale, he confessed his love for Ellie Rolfe.

Despite season eleven featuring an incredibly short three-week run, the young Bachelor still managed to find love unlike his fellow suitors Wesley Senna Cortes and Ben Waddell. But in March, the pair confirmed their split.

But as we all know now, Luke is currently single. So… what happened?

Let’s investigate.

Luke and Ellie were very much in love.

(Image: Instagram) (Credit: (Image: Instagram))

In a statement shared with Yahoo Lifestyle, Luke confirmed their split after weeks of rumours.

“Ellie and I have separated and would like to keep our relationship private,” Luke said. “Ellie has a soul that lights up every room she walks into and I will sorely miss it in my life.”

In early March, eagle-eyed fans spotted the pair no longer followed each other on social media. In fact, Luke had also deleted nearly all of his photos with Ellie from Instagram.

On an old post, a fan recently commented: “Where are all the photos with Ellie? Don’t tell me that you guys broke up?”

Another fan chimed in: “They’ve broken up ???”

The three rings used in The Bachelor finale. (Image: Instagram) (Credit: (Image: Instagram))

“This is hard for me to say, but I’ve lied to you. I haven’t been honest with you and it’s been tearing me up inside,” Luke said to Ellie at the final rose ceremony.

“I once told you that I’ve only ever felt this way towards someone twice in my life, I now realise that was a lie. Ellie, I’ve never felt the way I do for you, for anyone else.”

Luke proceeded to confess that he’ll spend “the next 60 years” trying to figure out what Ellie sees in him.

The final rose ceremony didn’t end in a proposal, it did however end with a kiss and gifting Ellie an 18-carat yellow gold ring with 8 round diamonds from Larsen Jewellery.

Months following the final ceremony was filmed, the lovebirds got matching ink.

“Yeah, we had an eventful day today,” Ellie began on The Project. “It was very spontaneous. We went out for lunch and had a few cocktails and got excited and thought it would be a good idea to get matching tattoos.”

The pair have a matching tattoo! (Image: Ten) (Credit: (Image: Ten))

After a “boozy lunch,” the pair both have a love heart tattoo with the others initial inside.

“I’ve got the letter L and he has got the letter, E,” Ellie revealed.

Luke also revealed he was off to Ellie’s hometown in Western Australia to spend Christmas with her family. Luke first met her parents while filming the reality dating series and had no nerves given he “and her dad get on like a house on fire.”

