With a cowboy hat perched atop his head, and a striking grey moustache sprouting from his lip, Farmer Dave Graham cut quite a different figure from his days as a reality TV star.

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The former Big Brother housemate – who famously came out as gay to his fellow castmates in the 2006 season of the show – was in Bungendore, NSW, on November 6 – attending a dog show with his Cairn Terrier Barnaby.

Gone were the star’s signature flowing locks. In their place, a shorter, choppier hairstyle. The star’s arm-bearing singlets from his Big Brother days had been replaced too – with a demure checked shirt and grey jacket.

These days, on occasion, Dave is known to pop on a tartan flat cap – causing one follower to observe that he is leaning into his “Dr Harry phase”.

Farmer Dave is relishing a new chapter. (Credit: Instagram/farmerdavek9m8)

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The star himself has quipped on social media that he is “rockin middle age” – and indeed he appears to be embracing his new chapter as a dog show exhibitor, calling it “nothing short of pure joy” despite its “twists and turns”.

In recent years Dave has been candid about the turbulent times he’s been through too.

In June 2025, the star had a conviction for one count of common assault against a man staying at his farm overturned on appeal.

A month earlier, he had taken to social media to credit his rescue dogs for saving him from a dark time.

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“The old saying of being a frog in a pot; slowly boiling is where I found myself in late 2024 after giving all I had, I burned out, I was broken,” Dave wrote in an emotional Instagram post.

Farmer Dave rose to fame on the 2006 season of Big Brother. (Credit: APP)

In an accompanying video, he explained he had experienced a “complete and total breakdown”.

“Hidden behind my smile was a gut-wrenching deadness who had been stomped into the ground.

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“Animals and their ability to just be… brought me back from the depths of despair.”

Also crediting his mates who “didn’t give up” on him, and didn’t let him give up on himself, Dave said that he was now “living the life I only ever dreamed of”.

“If it’s so dark and the ‘noise’ so loud, it’s time to listen and get the hell out of the pot,” he wrote. “You may be surprised with the result … I am.”

In November 2025 Dave – who is a father with five children across three different families – welcomed another “new son” – his puppy Barnaby.

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He explained that fate delivered the pup “just when he was needed the most”.

Barnaby (pictured) found Dave just at the right time. (Credit: Instagram/farmerdavek9m8)

Since then, Barnaby has become an Australian champion at dog shows, with Dave calling their adventures together “an improbably remarkable journey”.

Amid the joy though, there has been heartbreak too, as in August 2026 Dave revealed he had spent months feeling “numb” after the death of his mum.

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“The last few months have been the toughest I’ve navigated, the overwhelming numbness, unbearable pain without relief, the unrelenting sense of being lost, helpless and completely powerless,” the star wrote in an emotional Instagram post.

“Do we talk enough how hard it is to lose a parent? well if we do I must never have listened. Most days have been minute by minute, some have just passed like a blur.”

The loss of his mum hit Farmer Dave hard. (Credit: Instagram/farmerdavek9m8)

While Dave explained he had been “lost, bobbing about as a broken bouy floundering in the sea of depression” he had been supported by his “tribe of obsessed dog lovers”.

“There is something almost indescribable about having a purpose to get up at Stupid O’clock, drive thousands of kms, dress up like you’re meeting royalty and show off your dog’s genetic heritage and grooming skills like your life depended on it for 3 minutes to an audience of one,” he explained.

“It’s this community, culture and absolute cure for grief that I have needed so much.”

If you or someone you know needs support, help is available from Lifeline on 13 11 14.

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