What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects, Take 5’s astrologer Yasmin Boland has got you covered.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
The fine line you need to tread this week is between saying what you need to say and saying too much.
Do be confident and proactive, but don’t tip over into arrogance or anger.
★ Choose your words and moment carefully, and you could get exactly what you want.
Click here for: Your mid-year stars October-December for every horoscope
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
I’m not suggesting it’s going to be easier to make money this week, but it could be.
It will also be easier to spend it, so mind how you go.
If you’re working hard on a project with financial rewards in mind, this could be payoff week.
★ Expect good things and good things shall arrive!
Leo
July 24 – Aug 23
You have probably the most energy of any of the signs.
You have the most good luck on your side as well.
This won’t last forever, so think about how you can use it.
Where do you need to take a risk in order to get what you want?
★ Do that thing!
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Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Whatever you do, keep talking.
Even if negotiations appear to have stalled, your stars strongly suggest that you can still negotiate your way to whatever it is you want to achieve, be it personal or professional.
The key to success is to be proactive without being aggressive.
★ Say what you mean.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 23
Not saying that you should be ruthless, but this really is the week to fairly aggressively pursue a goal.
Avoid arguing with friends, but don’t be too shy or backwards in coming forwards.
Be your charming self and things can go your way now.
★ Chase your dreams and you’llcatch them!
Scorpio
Oct 24 – Nov 22
To be fair, you’ve probably been acting in a fairly confusing manner lately.
You might think you’ve been clear about what you want from others, but do they really understand?
If not, now’s the time to start to spell out exactly how other people can make you happy.
★ Open up!
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Dreaming of turning a friend into a lover?
You have excellent stars for doing that, even if it hasn’t worked out in the past.
Obviously put it through your own filters, but the skies are on your side when it comes to injecting friendship into romance or romance into friendship.
★ Swoon!
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Talking things through one more time with that precious person could pay off this week, especially if there’s been an upset with a friend.
Communication is always the key to everything, so don’t give up, even if you feel like you’ve been misunderstood up until now.
★ A dream can come true.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
You have pretty energetic romance stars this week, so what are you going to do with that?
If you’re long-time married, go out on a date night!
You never know how it can spice things up.
And if you’re single? It’s a great time to mingle – so get out there and have fun!
★ Love is in the air for you.
Pisces
Feb 20 – Mar 20
Money you’ve been chasing could finally turn up.
An old debt could get paid to you, or maybe it’s you that’s settling an account and closing the ledger.
When it comes to intimate matters, you should be back on track now, if that’s something that’s on your radar.
★ Enjoy!
Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 20
Expect all your most important personal relationships (including business partnerships) to start to warm up a bit now.
What have you learnt in the past 40 days or so about them?
This can be the start of a whole new relationship cycle for you.
★ Open your heart and act accordingly.
Taurus
Apr 21 – May 21
If you spent the last few weeks and months looking backwards, that’s fine.
In a way, that’s what you were always meant to do.
But now things are changing and it’s time for you to get into the present, where you will be creating your future.
★ What do you want for yourself?
Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”
If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart