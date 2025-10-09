Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

With many things to love about the magic of Christmas, from decorating the Christmas tree with your favourite ornaments to kicking back with your best friends and family, dressing up and holiday glam is definitely high up on the list.

We’re all familiar with the classic chocolate advent calendars (which we love also), but what we do have our eyes on this year are beauty advent calendars. Filled with best-sellers, cult-favs, and your next holy grail products.

Coming in generally 12 or 24-day countdowns with luxurious beauty products behind each cardboard door, these calendars have us slapping on that primer in anticipation.

So, if you’re obsessed with all things beauty, or you have a beauty-lover in your life you want to surprise this season, below we’ve rounded up the best beauty advent calendars that you can shop right now.

The best beauty advent calendars to buy in 2025

01 Revolve 2025 Advent Calendar $254 at Revolve Countdown to Christmas with the Revolve 2025 Beauty Advent Calendar which features 25 products, including 10 full-size products from brands like Summer Fridays, Olaplex, Ouai, and Dr. Dennis Gross. Key features: Worth over $841 SHOP now

02 Ultimate Beauty Advent Calendar $249 at The Body Shop Famous for its advent calendars, The Body Shop has a festive selection of 25 treats made from sustainable and ethical ingredients from across the world, including 10 full-sized products. Key features: High-quality products

Including some full-sized favourites SHOP now

03 Benefit Cosmetics Glam Cube Advent Calendar $249 at Sephora Grab this basket of bestsellers and must-haves with Benefit‘s limited edition Glam Cube 2025 Advent Calendar. From brows to cheeks to lashes and so much more, this jam-packed advent calendar has you covered for 24 days. Key features: Full-size, mini and fun-sized products Also available at: $249 from Adore Beauty SHOP NOW

04 The Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar $640 at Liberty London Coming in as one of its fastest-selling products in 150 years, The Beauty Advent Calendar is loved for its original curation of niche must-haves and cult favourites – and you can get it now while stock lasts. Key features: Worth AU$2900

Packed with 30 products, including 20 full-sized

Expertly curated edit of skincare, makeup and fragrance from Augustinus Bader, Byredo, Skin Rocks, La Mer, Lisa Eldridge and more SHOP NOW

05 LOOKFANTASTIC The Beauty Advent Calendar $214.20 at LOOKFANTASTIC Experience a special festive treat every day of December with this extravagant advent calendar with products from cult brands. Key features: Worth over $1330

27-piece collection of beauty icons

17 full-size products SHOP NOW

06 Juliette Has A Gun Not An Advent Calendar Set $215 at Sephora This advent calendar is full of six scented goodies to open every day including soap, hand cream, body lotion, perfume, a candle and body and hair mist. You’ll be smelling fine all through Christmas. Key features: A range of fragranced delights SHOP NOW

07 Luxury Makeup Advent Calendar 2025 $120 (usually $376.43) at Cosmetic Capital Get ready for the holiday season with the Luxury Makeup Advent Calendar from Cosmetic Capital. Whether you’re a nail polish fanatic, a lipstick lover, or a brow queen, this calendar has something just for you. Key features: 24 makeup must-haves SHOP NOW

08 I Heart Revolution 12 Sleighs of Christmas Advent Calendar $80 at Revolution Beauty Start your season right with the Revolution 12-piece beauty advent calendar, featuring everything you need from lip masks and bath bombs to body butters and more! Key features: Includes 12 days of beauty and body surprises

Candy-sweet scents and shimmer galore SHOP NOW

