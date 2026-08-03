Subscribe to your favourite weekly read: Woman’s Day, TV Week and Take 5

Whether you never miss a celebrity headline, love keeping up with the latest television news or enjoy inspiring real-life stories, there’s a magazine subscription to suit every reader.

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Through Magshop, you can subscribe to some of Australia’s most-loved weekly magazines, including Woman’s Day, TV WEEK and Take 5. With exclusive subscriber savings and convenient home delivery, it’s the easiest way to enjoy your favourite magazine week after week.

Enjoy exclusive subscriber savings

One of the biggest benefits of subscribing is the savings. With a magazine subscription through Magshop, you’ll enjoy exclusive subscriber offers and pay less than the regular cover price, making it even easier to keep up with the stories you love. PLUS never miss an issue with home delivery, every issue arrives straight to your door, ready to enjoy whenever it suits you.

Choose the magazine that’s right for you

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Stay up to date with celebrity news, royal coverage, lifestyle inspiration, health advice and the stories everyone is talking about.

Your ultimate guide to television, streaming, entertainment news, exclusive interviews and Australia’s biggest TV moments.

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Enjoy heartwarming real-life stories, puzzles, reader favourites and inspiring stories from everyday Australians.

Find your perfect subscription

Whether you’re a long-time reader or looking for a thoughtful gift, subscribing through Magshop is a simple way to enjoy your favourite magazine for less.

Browse the latest subscription offers and discover why thousands of Australians choose to have their favourite weekly read delivered directly to their door.

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