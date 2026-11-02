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The Christmas gifts that will never make it to the regifting pile

100 percent keepers.
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Two people exchanging a gift, with one person laughing joyfully, in a bright indoor setting.
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There’s a three-second window when someone opens your gift where you can tell exactly what they’re thinking. And if their face says “this is going straight in the re-gift pile,” it’s already too late.

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But fear not, we’ve been scouring the stores for gifts that actually get held onto. Want to be the person who gets it right this year? Read on for our top picks.

Best Christmas gifts Australia 2026

Caudalie The Glow Best Sellers Trio

$87 at Sephora

This limited-edition Caudalie set is designed to give glowing skin in three steps. The trio pairs the Instant Detox Mask, Brightening Dark Spot Serum and cult-favourite Beauty Elixir mist to tighten pores, fade dark spots and set makeup.

A gifting win for the beauty lover in your life!

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Sheet Society Eve Linen Bed Sheets

from $112 at Sheet Society

Everyone appreciates the feeling of brand new sheets, and these soft and durable sets from Sheet Society will have anyone staying in bed just that little while longer. Not to mention there’s a wide array of fabrics, colourways, sizes and textures to choose from so there is something for everyone.

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Bluey's Happy Snaps game

Bluey’s Happy Snaps

$69.95 at Gameloft

Looking for a gift kids will love? Explore Bluey’s world like never before!

In Bluey’s Happy Snaps, players join Bluey and Bingo with Dad’s camera, snapping photos around Brisbane, decorating scrapbooks and uncovering charming surprises. Available for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

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Lavazza coffee machine

Lavazza A Modo Mio Smeg Coffee Capsule Machine

$237.95 (usually $349) at Amazon

Give the gift of quality Italian coffee from the comfort of home with the stunning Lavazza A Modo Mio Smeg coffee machine. It’s as easy to use as it is chic on your kitchen counter.

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Linen House brown pattern robe

Linen House Payton Robe

$129.99 at The Iconic

Everybody wants some luxury in their life and this towel robe from Linen House delivers just that. The perfect thing to wake up with on Christmas morning!

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by charlotte birthstone necklace

by charlotte 18k Gold Birth Flower Necklace

$299 at by charlotte

Thoughtful and timeless, this stunning necklace will never leave the wearer’s neck. You can find one of these pendants in a range of precious flowers and stones for each birth month.

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Aesop Moroccan Neroli Shaving Duet

Aesop Moroccan Neroli Shaving Duet

$119 at Aesop

Treat the man in your life to his shaving essentials, because self-care is universal. This luxurious set will help him achieve that close shave and walking away with smooth, fully hydrated skin.

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