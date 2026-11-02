There’s a three-second window when someone opens your gift where you can tell exactly what they’re thinking. And if their face says “this is going straight in the re-gift pile,” it’s already too late.
But fear not, we’ve been scouring the stores for gifts that actually get held onto. Want to be the person who gets it right this year? Read on for our top picks.
Best Christmas gifts Australia 2026
This limited-edition Caudalie set is designed to give glowing skin in three steps. The trio pairs the Instant Detox Mask, Brightening Dark Spot Serum and cult-favourite Beauty Elixir mist to tighten pores, fade dark spots and set makeup.
A gifting win for the beauty lover in your life!
Sheet Society Eve Linen Bed Sheets
from $112 at Sheet Society
Everyone appreciates the feeling of brand new sheets, and these soft and durable sets from Sheet Society will have anyone staying in bed just that little while longer. Not to mention there’s a wide array of fabrics, colourways, sizes and textures to choose from so there is something for everyone.
Bluey’s Happy Snaps
$69.95 at Gameloft
Looking for a gift kids will love? Explore Bluey’s world like never before!
In Bluey’s Happy Snaps, players join Bluey and Bingo with Dad’s camera, snapping photos around Brisbane, decorating scrapbooks and uncovering charming surprises. Available for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.
Lavazza A Modo Mio Smeg Coffee Capsule Machine
$237.95 (usually $349) at Amazon
Give the gift of quality Italian coffee from the comfort of home with the stunning Lavazza A Modo Mio Smeg coffee machine. It’s as easy to use as it is chic on your kitchen counter.
Linen House Payton Robe
$129.99 at The Iconic
Everybody wants some luxury in their life and this towel robe from Linen House delivers just that. The perfect thing to wake up with on Christmas morning!
Thoughtful and timeless, this stunning necklace will never leave the wearer’s neck. You can find one of these pendants in a range of precious flowers and stones for each birth month.
Treat the man in your life to his shaving essentials, because self-care is universal. This luxurious set will help him achieve that close shave and walking away with smooth, fully hydrated skin.