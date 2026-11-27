Rumours surrounding King Charles’ health have intensified, prompting fresh speculation about the future of the monarchy and whether the 78-year-old King could eventually be forced to step aside.

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As Charles continues his cancer battle, attention is increasingly turning to Prince William, with royal watchers questioning whether the heir to the throne may be preparing to become King in the near future.

Claims emerged earlier this week from RadarOnline, with a source telling the outlet that the King may be forced to abdicate the throne if his health continues to deteriorate.

“Although Charles is trying to show that it’s business as usual, it’s not working out that way,” a source told the outlet. “Anyone can see he’s not well.”

Camilla and Charles pictured in June 2026. (Credit: Getty)

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A second source added that the King would step down, while a third said, “He is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn’t up to the job of running the fractured family, the crown’s business interests, and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy.”

Concerns grown for Queen Camilla

While much of the attention has been on Charles, royal author Phil Dampier told Woman’s Day that concerns have been growing for Camilla’s health.

“She turns 80 next year and is looking increasingly frail,” Phil said.

“She looked a bit shaky on occasions in the Caribbean, and there are rumours she’s suffering from osteoporosis, the bone condition which afflicted both her mother and grandmother.”

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Queen Camilla is President of the Royal Osteoporosis Society. (Credit: Getty)

While it’s business as usual for the couple, with an official trip to Spain pencilled in for the New Year, Dampier said the King would be planning for Camilla’s future if his health were to take a more drastic turn.

“The King will want to provide for her should anything happen to him, and there are reports he wants her to have Royal Lodge, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s old home,” he said.

“But I believe she would be happy to retreat to her own house in Lacock, Wiltshire, and spend precious time with her grandchildren.”

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Will Prince Harry come back into the royal fold amid Charles’ health woes?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Credit: Getty)

With Prince Harry and his family back in the UK, it’s not yet known whether he will ever take up a title as a working royal again, but Dampier states that Harry will likely inherit “a fortune” from King Charles.

“The next couple of years will tell us if Harry has a future back in the royal fold or not,” he said.

“But whatever happens he stands to inherit a fortune from his father – Charles always wanted Harry to have his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire and that may still happen.”

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With over 40 years of experience reporting on the royal family, Dampier said he’s learned to “expect the unexpected”.

“It’s going to be fascinating to see how this all plays out,” he concluded. “I don’t think Charles will abdicate but then I never thought Queen Margrethe of Denmark would either!

“Fate sometimes takes a guiding hand.”

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