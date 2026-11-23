Prince William is reportedly planning to restrict the use of royal titles only to those carrying out official duties for the Crown, the author of a forthcoming book on the Prince of Wales and his brother Harry claims.

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Tom Sykes, the royal commentator behind Dukes of Hazard – a book set to be published by Penguin in February – claims William has already discussed the major restructuring with aides.

As well as impacting Harry, his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, the move would also allow William’s own children, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, to give up their own titles as adults if they wished to pursue careers of their own, rather than be “spares” to heir Prince George.

Prince William is reportedly eyeing a big change that would see Harry stripped of his title. (Credit: Getty)

“If you are a working royal – going out, touring the country, doing diplomatic work, doing government work, having a public role, pressing the flesh, getting out of bed on a wet Wednesday to go to Sheffield – then you will be an HRH, and you will have a prince or princess title,” a friend of William’s told Sykes.

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“You will also get an allowance, a salary and a place to live. One place to live. If you are not doing those things and you are not a working royal, you will not get to be an HRH, you will not get a free or subsidised place to live, and you will not get any special favours.

“You will, however, be a private citizen free to get on with your life and make money any way you choose.”

Kensington Palace has declined to comment on the claims, with a spokesperson saying, “As a matter of policy, we don’t comment on books or claims made within them.”

But insiders tell Woman’s Day that now William has laid out his blueprint for the future of the Royal Family, there is no deterring him – even if his own father, King Charles, has some concerns.

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Prince Harry and Meghan would be impacted by Prince William’s reported plan. (Credit: Getty)

“At this point nothing anyone including his father will change this plan for being implemented,” a source explains.

“He’ll be as tough on his own kids and take their titles away too, if they choose to forge their own paths outside the Firm.

“William is being very businesslike about it all, he says this extremely thorough revamp is way overdue and it’s perfectly in step with what’s right and fair in modern society.”

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Certainly, William himself has alluded to having bold plans to modernise the monarchy when he becomes King.

In a 2025 interview with interviewer Eugene Levy, William said “change is on my agenda – change for the good”.

“I want to question things more,” the heir to the throne said during the interview for the Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler.

“I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people’s lives for the better.”

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Prince Louis and his sister Charlotte would reportedly have the option to ditch their titles and pursue a career, while George prepares to be King. (Credit: Getty)

Sources tell Woman’s Day that William is “well aware” his plans “will infuriate” Meghan and Harry, who returned to the UK in August and appear to desire closer connection with the royals.

“But unlike his father, William has no interest or desire to tip-toe around them or be fearful of their petty antics or retaliation ploys – not now, nor down the line,” the source says.

“It’s unfortunate that their kids will lose their titles too – they are his blood nephew and nice, after all – but from William’s perspective this is nothing personal.”

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Harry and Meghan, however, may well find the plan intolerable. The duo already hit back when King Charles referred to them as “private citizens” when in the UK.

The couple reportedly preferred to be known as “public figures”.

“They’re absolutely dreading the day William makes good on all this and Harry isn’t buying all this modern monarchy nonsense, he’s certain it’s just a giant flex on his brother’s part,” an insider shares.

“He and Meghan are hoping and praying for some type of miracle to happen in the interim but they’re very nervous and panicked about what’s ahead – and rightly so!”

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