Newcastle-born, Perth-based Ava is left heartbroken this week, when Love Island’s Hotel Amore turns her connection with Keanu upside down.

“My heart just dropped immediately [when he left for Hotel Amore],” the 24-year-old traffic controller tells TV WEEK. “I think the pain just dragged so much, so much. It was honestly awful. My stomach was churning every day.”

Ava leans on the girls in the villa while her man is in Hotel Amore. (Credit: Nine Network)

In the lead-up to the shock twist, Keanu’s constant joking had viewers questioning just how seriously he was taking his connection with Ava. But she insists there was a genuine connection beneath the banter.

“What you’re seeing on the screen is him joking at the wrong moments, which embarrassed me,” she explains. “But, behind it all, we actually really bounced off each other. We had a good connection. I loved his jokey side.”

But could the villa’s most chaotic experiment spell the end for the pair? Ava admits there’s one conversation she wishes she’d had with Keanu before he left, and it could make all the difference when he returns.

“We hadn’t had that chat to see how much we actually liked each other,” she reveals. “From what I heard from the boys, Keanu thought that I wasn’t really into him, but I think I just hadn’t opened up to him yet. I was panicking, thinking: ‘I just wish we’d had that chat.’”

Loading the player…

Love Island airs Monday to Thursday at 10am on 9Now and Channel Nine at 8.30pm.