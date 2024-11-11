“It was our church”: 50 years of legendary show Countdown

Uncanny X-Men lead singer Brian Mannix says it’s hard to explain the significance of Countdown to later generations who didn’t know a world without mobiles, Netflix or even colour TV.

“Countdown made stars,” he tells Woman’s Day. “It wasn’t just the X-Men, it was every band that went on it. It was a fantastic opportunity to play your song in front of three-and-a-half million people – and there were only about 13 million people in the country at that particular time!”

Elton John appeared on Countdown many times with Molly Meldrum

Scott Carne, the lead singer of 1980s new wave band Kids in the Kitchen, explains that for generations of teenagers in the 1970s and ’80s, Countdown was definitely one of the biggest influences on their lives.

“It was our version of going to church,” he jokes to Woman’s Day. “The whole family would sit down and watch the show. For me to be watching it one year, and to be on it the next year was amazing. It broke so many acts. We wouldn’t have a career if it wasn’t for Countdown.”

The list of Australian artists who owe a huge debt of gratitude to Countdown? John Farnham, AC/DC, Olivia Newton-John, Kylie Minogue, Sherbert, Skyhooks, The Angels, Men at Work and Mental as Anything, to name a few.

MAKING HISTORY

But its impact was much bigger than that – Countdown was one of the first shows in the world to champion the music video after colour TV was introduced in 1975.

Madonna had her first hit single Holiday in 1984 after her video screened on the show. But many other massive global bands, including ABBA, Blondie, Meat Loaf and Cyndi Lauper, owe the ABC show a debt of gratitude because it gave fans an opportunity to hear new music from overseas.

“Pseudo Echo didn’t even have a record deal when they went on it and they had every record company in the country fighting over them (after appearing on Countdown),” explains Brian.

Molly travelled to New York to interview AC/DC

Scott, now 60 and still touring with Brian on a Countdown ’80s Live show, says the TV show gave fans information on what was happening overseas, and held huge power over the acts that record companies signed and the singles radio stations played.

“It was very powerful as far as its sway on the industry,” he says, adding that host Ian “Molly” Meldrum was a huge part of that power.

“Molly would break acts on Countdown. He’d champion acts that didn’t even have record deals.

“Molly was a huge part, and his power was second to none. If he liked something, you knew about it, and everybody would jump on board.”

RECLUSIVE LIFE

Sadly Molly, 81, who critics revere as the “single most important person in the Australian pop industry for 40 years”, has largely retreated from public life, and rarely leaves his home in Richmond, Melbourne.

Countdown was the brainchild of executive producer Michael Shrimpton and producer-director Robbie, who employed music producer, critic and journalist Molly to be the talent coordinator when it premiered in 1974.

“Molly was probably the most unlikely host ever,” laughs Brian, 62.

“He was quite dreadful but spectacularly great as well. You think of Countdown, you think of Molly making mistakes or getting angry or just being Molly, and that’s why we love him.

“I think he was a huge part of it. He was the talent coordinator, and it was up to Molly who went on and who didn’t. He’s probably made one of the greatest contributions to Australian music. Molly is right up there.”

His trademark Stetson hat on tight, Molly stepped up to host the show when it was extended from 30 minutes to 60 minutes in its second year – the same year colour TV was introduced.

And with a mumbling – and at times incomprehensible – interview technique, he definitely brought his very own brand of crazy to the hosting gig.

Molly Meldrum interviewing then Prince Charles on Countdown

KING OF COUNTDOWN

His famous “Do yourself a favour” catchcry came about because of a stuff-up when he breached ABC rules and told viewers to “go out and buy it” after one album review, but that was nothing compared to his now infamous 1977 interview with Prince Charles.

A clearly nervous Molly, who told a startled Prince Charles, “I saw your mum in London in a carriage,” botched so many takes and stuffed up his lines, Charles even suggested he find a teleprompter!

“You never knew what you might get with Molly,” laughs Scott, who appeared on Countdown a dozen times with his Kids In The Kitchen bandmates, and also compered the show twice.

“I occasionally go to Richmond and see him. He’s a real sweetheart. He still likes his vodka and orange, but he’s getting old. He’s pretty frail now. I love him and if it wasn’t for Molly, I wouldn’t be sitting where I am now.”

Scott says everything was from the heart with Molly, who produced his band’s third single, Something You Said, and that he was much bigger than a TV host because he was a spokesperson for the fans. “Molly was the people’s voice and a great champion,” he says.

LASTING LEGACY

Gavin Wood did the voiceovers on Countdown and occasionally hosted the show from 1980 until it was axed in 1987, and admits he was starstuck when he met Molly – even though he was a top-rating radio host.

“It took me six months to even talk to him,” admits Gavin, who last year toured Countdown Live with some of the biggest music stars of the 1980s, including Ally Fowler from the Chantoozies, Sean Kelly from The Models, and Scott and Brian.

“Tell me another show that is so revered after 50 years? We got standing ovations everywhere. If there was no Molly, Countdown probably wouldn’t have lasted more than a couple of seasons.

“It’s all thanks to Molly’s drive, his passion, his foresight, his intuition, his everything. He lived and breathed the show 24/7. There’s no other Molly Meldrum in this country.”

