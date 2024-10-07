John Farnham to release tell-all memoir, The Voice Inside

Australian music icon John Farnham has announced he’ll be releasing a tell-all memoir, The Voice Inside.

The singer is using his voice in a different way, unpacking everything from his illustrious career to his recent health battle.

John at the 2016 ARIA Awards. (Image: Getty)

The You’re The Voice singer has revealed he’s been asked “many times” to put his life story on paper, but that now finally feels like the “right time”.

“It is a very strange feeling looking back on my life, on the good and the bad, and now that I have started, it is all rushing back,” he said.

“I hope the book engages and entertains because that’s what so much of my life has been about.”

(Image: Hachette Australia)

“The Voice Inside charts John Farnham’s very personal and public journey, told in his own words and with his inimitable humour, insight, and humility,” publisher Hachette Australia wrote in a statement.

The memoir addresses some of the biggest challenges the 74-year-old has faced, as well as revisits some of the most important and memorable moments not only in his career but in his entire life, dating back to his childhood.

“It is the story of the resilience John found as his stellar career stalled, record companies turned their backs, and he faced financial ruin,” the description read.

“It is the story of triumph over adversity after a devastating diagnosis of mouth cancer in 2022, only months after the death of his long-time friend and manager, Glenn Wheatley.

“Throughout a lifetime filled with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, John has remained steadfast, never losing his unique musical talent, creative strength nor his powerful ability to make human connections through his music.”

It has also been revealed that John will be releasing an audio book version of his memoir. The singer recently had surgery to remove a cancerous tumour from his mouth, so the audio book will mark the first time we’ll hear his voice in many years.

A young John Farnham performing. (Image: Getty)

The long-awaited book will be released in late October, and was written in partnership with Poppy Stockwell – an award-winning writer and also directed the critically acclaimed biopic about John Farnham, Finding the Voice, in 2023.

“Working with John on his memoir has been like sitting down with an old friend, who also happens to be an absolute legend, to share stories that are both deeply personal and wildly entertaining,” she said.

“His resilience and sense of humour shine through every recollection, making this project a genuine reflection of the man behind the music.

“It’s been a joy to help bring his tales to life, and I can’t wait for readers to get an unfettered glimpse of the man whose music is the soundtrack to so many of our lives.”

John Farnham singing with Olivia Newton-John. (Image: Getty)

John became a huge success in the Australian music industry in the 1960s and to this day holds the record for the highest-selling Australian album ever with the Whispering Jack record from 1986.

His last public performance was in February 2020, as part of Sydney’s Fire Fight fundraising concert.

Pre-order The Voice Inside by John Farnham from Amazon Australia for $29. The book will be published on 30 October 2024.